Du Queiroz’s embezzlement could ‘mess up’ midfield

Corinthians has an important absence in this round of the Brazilian Championship and coach Vítor Pereira may have to change the structure of the team that had been working. Du Queiroz, suspended for having received his third yellow card in the last game, will not face Inter this Sunday (4). His absence interrupts the sequence of matches of the starting trio of midfielders and could make Fausto Vera change roles.

Just to give you an idea of ​​the weight of this absence, Du Queiroz is the line player who played the most with Vítor Pereira: 2,913 regular minutes — after him comes Róger Guedes, with 2,677. Also considering the goalkeepers, the largest number naturally belongs to Cássio, who does not usually participate in the rotation and has played in 3,637 minutes under the Portuguese coach.

So, without being able to count on his starter, in practice there are two main options for the coach to keep Renato Augusto and the Argentinian company: select a second alternative midfielder (Ramiro or Roni) or use Cantillo in front of the area and advance Fausto to the second man role.

The tendency is for Cantillo or Ramiro to inherit the vacancy, after all Roni lost the last three games due to knee pain, returned to training with the ball this week, but as a rule Corinthians injuries do not usually return directly to the starting lineup.

If Cantillo is chosen, VP can return Fausto to the role of second midfielder, more on the right side than in front of the area. The coach himself said that the Argentine was hired to play this role further up “because he has the characteristics of arriving in the area”, but he has been withdrawn because the coaching staff understands that he “has the quality for it”.

In the victory over Red Bull Bragantino, on Monday (29), Fausto was the best on the field as first defensive midfielder. Cantillo, on the other hand, has played little in the last few weeks and has often been too discreet — it’s only been 25 minutes in regulation in the last six games.

The other option for Vítor Pereira is a simpler exchange: Ramiro or Roni. The former has only been a starter once since returning from loan, in the reserve team that lost to Fortaleza at Castelão, and he has little connection with the other two starting midfielders: in the four times he entered the field for Corinthians this year, only played 65 minutes with Fausto and 30 minutes with Renato Augusto.

Corinthians has until training tomorrow (3) to adjust the last details before hosting Internacional at Neo Química Arena, at 4 pm (Brasilia time) on Sunday (4), for the 25th round of the Brasileirão. Both teams have 42 points, which makes the game a direct confrontation for space in the G4.