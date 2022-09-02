Duilio comments on rumors about the renewal of Vtor Pereira and reveals expectations by definition

This Thursday, Corinthians turned 112 years old. Timão organized an event at Neo Química Arena to celebrate the date. After being called on stage, Duílio Monteiro Alves gave an interview and talked about the renewal process with Vítor Pereira.

The president of the alvinegro club wanted to make it clear that there is nothing in the coach’s private life that is an impediment to renewal at the moment and that the parties are waiting for the end of the season to discuss

“Still the same thing. A lot has been said these days, news came out blaming his wife, his family, that doesn’t exist. In his own presentation he made it very clear, so did I, but he himself told our fans that his way of working is to wait for the season to end to make an evaluation and if both parties are satisfied we will renew the contract”, said the manager. corinthian.

Duílio Monteiro Alves recalled that Corinthians is still playing in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, and that a definition on the renewal with the coach will only happen after the end of the season. The president asked for patience.

“So, the season is not over yet, there is no blame for him to stay or not, even because we don’t know if he will stay or not. But all in his time, now it’s the final stretch of the Copa do Brasil, the Brazilian, as soon as the season ends we’ll talk and see about the future ”, said Duílio Monteiro Alves.

Vítor Pereira was hired in February this year. It was the desire of the Portuguese to make a contract of just one year. Even with the uncertainty for next year, Duílio Monteiro Alves revealed that the coach participated in the planning for the future of Timão and gave the example of hiring Fausto as one of the coach’s actions.

“He’s an amazing person, a top notch coach. Everything that has been done, like the arrival of Fausto, is thinking about the future of the club, independent of the coach. So we know that, we work so that everything that is done is for the future of the club, the signing of Giovane was like that, Fausto too. His experience helps us, regardless of who coaches the team”, concluded the president.

