Duilio says Corinthians has rejected proposals “practically every day” | Corinthians

With the main transfer windows in the world closed, Corinthians believes that the squad will be closed until the end of the season.

In an interview during the club’s birthday party last Thursday, president Duilio Monteiro Alves commented on Corinthians’ performance in the market and said he had refused numerous proposals by team athletes.

The manager also highlighted the appreciation of base athletes who can be traded in the future, such as defender Raul Gustavo, left-back Lucas Piton and midfielder Du Queiroz.

– We had demand for several players. It is important to emphasize this within Vítor Pereira’s work, of using children more. We have been valuing the base athletes. We wanted to reach the (stipulated amount in) budget and, if it didn’t reach sales, like last year, bring in new revenues to cover the difference. But this year we reached the goal, so there was no need to sell, and Corinthians wants a winning team. Corinthians today values ​​its athletes more – said the manager, who added:

– We refuse proposals practically every day, values ​​are rising, and we believe that this is the way to go. A well-assembled team, with good football, ends up valuing its athletes more. That’s why we don’t sell. We have our goals and we thought it was important not to lose players at this point.

The budget target to which Duilio refers was R$91.5 million. The amount was exceeded with the sale of João Victor, to Benfica, Gabriel Pereira, to New York City, Ederson, to Salernitana, among other deals of lesser value. The expectation is that Timão will exceed R$ 110 million in transfer revenues this season.

When taking stock of Corinthian performance in the market, the president also spoke about the signings made in the middle of the year:

– At the last minute, we couldn’t find a replacement for Willian, even by the deadline. But otherwise… We brought Balbuena, Bruno Méndez returned, Fausto and Yuri Alberto arrived, so I think it was very good. We have a strong team that has been improving with every game. We hope to have results at the end of the season, the semifinal against Fluminense, that we have success, and in the Brazilian, which few people talk about, but it is the only one that has been in the G4 since the first round. It was never a favorite, but we are there. We are in the second round and fighting up there all year – he analyzed.

Corinthians returns to the field on Sunday, when they face Internacional, at 4 pm, at Neo Química Arena, for the 25th round of the Brasileirão.

