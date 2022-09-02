Dulio talks about the renewal of Fbio Santos with Corinthians and reveals his desire to count on the athlete

Last Thursday, Corinthians celebrated its 122nd anniversary. In celebration, the club promoted an event at the Neo Química Arena. During the celebration, President Duílio Monteiro Alves gave an interview and talked about a possible renewal of Fábio Santos and also of other players.

“Fábio Santos, yes, there is conversationFábio is a guy we’ve known for many years, a sensational guy, he’s been making great games so intention is to renew another year and going from year to year. As long as he is able to deliver what he has been doing, great games, we will continue“, began Duílio.

The Corinthians side has a contract with Timão until the end of 2022. fabio is 36 years old and is making his second spell at the club. This season, the athlete has played in 30 matches, scored five goals and has been performing well on the pitch. In all, the defender has already worn the white shirt on 308 occasions and has scored on 27 occasions.

The president also commented on the renewal of other athletes, such as Xavier and Ramiro, who also have a contract until December. Duílio said that this part depends a lot on the coach and said he was waiting for the decision of Victor Pereira to be able to start defining those points.

‘As for the others, not yet, it’s a lot about the coach, you have to wait to see if Vítor Pereira will renewtwo months to go, September and October, November the championship is over, we have time, plenty of time to set these things up“, finished.

Please note that Victor Pereira arrived in February of this year and asked for a one-year contract. According to the president, even without a defined future, the Portuguese commander has been participating in the future planning of Timão.

