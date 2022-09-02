Elderly man suffers complications after lung surgery and becomes unrecognizable

A 75-year-old Australian man with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) was left unrecognizable after undergoing surgery to remove part of his right lung. During the postoperative period, the patient suffered subcutaneous emphysema, leaving his face completely swollen, to the point of preventing him from opening his eyes.

The case was registered by doctors at Epworth HealthCare Hospital in Melbourne, Australia, and published in the New England Journal of Medicine last Saturday (27/8).

Subcutaneous emphysema is a condition caused by a pocket of air that emerges under the skin, making it difficult for blood to pass through. According to doctors, the problem gradually worsened, extending from the pelvis to the face, leaving the neck and chest swollen as well.

The patient had an obstructed upper airway and needed to be transferred to an intensive care unit (ICU). The emphysema subsided considerably in the first two hours after doctors placed a chest tube in the elderly man.

In five days the problem was completely solved. One week after the removal of the subcutaneous chest tube, the patient was discharged from the hospital in good condition.

“Subcutaneous emphysema usually resolves on its own, but severe cases can lead to airway compromise, as in this patient. The optimal approach to management is not known,” the doctors wrote.

