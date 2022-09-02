According to the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME), a reduction is expected in the electricity bill through the new calculation base of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS).

Electricity bill: new calculation basis can reduce the amount to be paid by the final consumer

Therefore, the states that implemented the changes provided for in Complementary Law nº 194/2022 are already benefiting their citizens, highlights the recent official disclosure. According to the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME), the law reduced the rates of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on electricity, fuelstelecommunications and transport.

The median reduction is 6.5%

The reduction in the electricity bill has been, on average, 6.8%. And it may decrease by another 6.5%, on average, when states regulate the basis for calculating the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS), according to information from the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME).

New ICMS base

Espírito Santo and Minas Gerais, for example, have already taken measures to make the new calculation basis for the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) effective, reinforcing the objective of the federal law. In these states, the additional reduction in the electricity bill can reach, on average, 6.5%, according to the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME).

However, some states still maintain the collection of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on the basis that contains transmission and distribution services and sector charges in electricity operations.

Measures must be regulated in each state

With each passing month, consumers in these states are failing to realize the full benefits of the tax measures. According to the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME), it is necessary for states to issue complementary regulations to increase legal certainty and so that costs with transmission, distribution and sector charges in electricity operations are removed from the calculation basis. of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS).

Complementary Law No. 194/2022

Complementary Law No. 194/2022 amends Law No. 5,172, of October 25, 1966 (National Tax Code), and Complementary Law No. 87, of September 13, 1996 (Kandir Law), to consider essential goods and services relating to fuels, electricity, communications and public transport, and Complementary Laws No. 192, of March 11, 2022, and 159, of May 19, 2017. You can consult Complementary Law No. 194/2022 at in full on the official website of the Federal Government.