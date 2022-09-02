Electricity price in DF should drop 4.4% due to ICMS cut

The Ministry of Mines and Energy also states that there is scope to decrease by another 6.5%, on average, when the states regulate the ICMS calculation base – (credit: Minervino Júnior/CB/DAPress)

Electricity bills in the Federal District are expected to reduce by around 4.4%, according to the new calculation basis for the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS). According to the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME), the reduction in the country has been, on average, 6.8%.

The ministry also states that there is scope to decrease by another 6.5%, on average, when the states regulate the ICMS calculation base. In the states of Espírito Santo and Minas Gerais, for example, the additional reduction in the electricity bill can reach 6.5%.

However, some states still charge ICMS on the basis that contains transmission and distribution services and sector charges in electricity operations. One of the allegations by the governments is the lack of compensation to the federative units due to the loss of revenue, which also affects fuel, telecommunications and transport.

