Eliezer and Viih Tube wash dirty laundry in video

Apparently the ex-BBBs couple HIV Tube and Eliezer ended up having a disagreement this Wednesday (31), when recording a video together where both talked about problems they have already gone through in the relationship. They chose to make a trend that circulates on social networks, in which the couple cites several facts that bother each other. The game consists of saying “she/he is a 10, but…”, and saying an annoying characteristic of the partner.

The beginning of the issues raised was smooth, with Eliezer saying, “She’s a 10, but she doesn’t like horror movies.” After that, the lines escalated in tone and the couple ended up taking satisfaction with each other in the video. “Is it a fight?”, asked Viih Tube. “He’s a 10, but he’s three hours late on the first date,” she exposed. The boyfriend quickly explained himself by saying that they were in different cities, and delaying a lot because of that. “F*ck,” replied the influencer.

Soon after, Eliezer also decided to open up some inconvenient truths of the time that the couple just got serious: “She is a 10, but she sends a message to another contact on the side of the fixed contact”. And they didn’t stop there, the ex-BBB even exposed his discomfort with his girlfriend’s daring singleness: “She’s a 10, but she’s already got all my friends. So, is she a…?” Viih Tube was quick to respond: “20! She’s visionary, she’s smart!”

Very vain, the ex-BBB Eliezer decided to do another aesthetic procedure this Wednesday (31). “I’ve been doing lasers to fix this, fix my skin, make it more beautiful. Today is my second section”, he began to report on his social networks. Soon after, he appeared in the room to perform the procedure and asked the assistant: “What does this laser do?”. “It closes pores, stimulates collagen, brightens the face. Make it beautiful,” she replies.