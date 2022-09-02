Employees who fell from a building in Nilópolis have a stable health condition | Rio de Janeiro



Employees remain hospitalized at the Nova Iguaçu General Hospital (HGNI) – Sandro Vox / Agência O Dia

Employees remain hospitalized at the Nova Iguaçu General Hospital (HGNI)Sandro Vox / Agência O Dia

Published 09/01/2022 06:56

Rio – The three employees who fell from a building under construction in Nilópolis, in Baixada Fluminense, this Wednesday (31), remain hospitalized at the General Hospital of Nova Iguaçu (HGNI). José Suelinton, 35, Leonardo Rodrigues, 40, and Carlos Alberto Pena, 59, who suffered severe burns from electric shock, present a stable clinical condition this Thursday (1st). According to the direction of the health unit, the victims are being accompanied by the emergency medical and nursing teams.

José, Leonardo and Carlos fell from a height of more than three meters onto high voltage wires. According to the engineer responsible for the work, identified only as Leonardo, one of the employees was shocked and the other two were injured when they tried to help their colleague. The incident caused the three to fall.

The work on which the victims worked belongs to SPE Elegance Empreendimentos e Participações LTDA. The building is located in Praça Paulo de Frontin, on the corner with Avenida Roberto Silveira. According to the Municipal Housing Department of Nilópolis, the company has the permit granted for the construction permit up to date.