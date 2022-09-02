Employees who fell from a building in Nilópolis have a stable health condition | Rio de Janeiro

Jenni Smith 2 hours ago Health Comments Off on Employees who fell from a building in Nilópolis have a stable health condition | Rio de Janeiro 1 Views


Employees remain hospitalized at the Nova Iguaçu General Hospital (HGNI)Sandro Vox / Agência O Dia

Published 09/01/2022 06:56

Rio – The three employees who fell from a building under construction in Nilópolis, in Baixada Fluminense, this Wednesday (31), remain hospitalized at the General Hospital of Nova Iguaçu (HGNI). José Suelinton, 35, Leonardo Rodrigues, 40, and Carlos Alberto Pena, 59, who suffered severe burns from electric shock, present a stable clinical condition this Thursday (1st). According to the direction of the health unit, the victims are being accompanied by the emergency medical and nursing teams.

José, Leonardo and Carlos fell from a height of more than three meters onto high voltage wires. According to the engineer responsible for the work, identified only as Leonardo, one of the employees was shocked and the other two were injured when they tried to help their colleague. The incident caused the three to fall.

The work on which the victims worked belongs to SPE Elegance Empreendimentos e Participações LTDA. The building is located in Praça Paulo de Frontin, on the corner with Avenida Roberto Silveira. According to the Municipal Housing Department of Nilópolis, the company has the permit granted for the construction permit up to date.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Hospital do Amor bus will be in Bragança Paulista on the 15th

On September 15th, Bragança Paulista will receive the Hospital do Amor Bus, in the parking …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved