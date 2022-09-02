European Ball Market 2022: Check out the most expensive transfers | international football

The list of the 20 most expensive transfers in the European summer window for the 2022/2023 season includes teams from the seven major European leagues, and this time there were no signings above the €100 million mark. On the other hand, a lot of money was spent with great players in world football, although famous names like Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski were far from the top positions of the ranking.
Players of the most expensive transfers of the European summer window for the 2022/2023 season — Photo: Editoria de arte / ge
There was a dominance of signings made by clubs in England. Regarding Brazilians, six players appear on the list, starting with the top: Antony’s departure to Manchester United in values of almost six figures in euros. O ge then separated the 20 most expensive transfers in the European summer window. The amounts do not take into account potential bonuses and are also based on information from the specialized website Transfermarkt.
1. Antony: €95 million
- Home club: Ajax (Netherlands)
- Destination club: Manchester United (England)
Antony with the Manchester United shirt — Photo: Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images
2. Wesley Fofana: €80.4 million
- Home club: Leicester (England)
- Destination club: Chelsea (England)
Wesley Fofana, ex-Leicester, is announced as a Chelsea reinforcement – Photo: Chelsea
3. Aurélien Tchouaméni: €80 million
- Home club: Monaco (France)
- Destination club: Real Madrid (Spain)
Tchouaméni with the Real Madrid shirt in the Uefa Supercup — Photo: Socrates Images/Getty Images
4. Darwin Núñez: €75 million
- Home club: Benfica (Portugal)
- Destination club: Liverpool (England)
Darwin Núñez playing for Liverpool – Photo: Getty Images
5. Casemiro: €70.65 million
- Home club: Real Madrid (Spain)
- Destination club: Manchester United (England)
Casemiro left Real Madrid and moved to Manchester United – Photo: Getty Images
6. Alexander Isak – €70 million
- Home club: Real Sociedad (Spain)
- Destination club: Newcastle (England)
Isak in a game between Newcastle and Liverpool in the Premier League – Photo: Phil Noble/Reuters
7. Matthijs de Ligt: €67 million
- Home club: Juventus (Italy)
- Destination club: Bayern Munich (Germany)
De Ligt, ex-Juventus, signs until 2027 with Bayern Munich – Photo: Disclosure / Bayern Munich
8. Marc Cucurella: €65.3 million
- Home club: Brighton (England)
- Destination club: Chelsea (England)
Cucurella wearing the Chelsea shirt — Photo: Disclosure/Chelsea
9. Erling Haaland: €60 million
- Home club: Borussia Dortmund (Germany)
- Destination club: Manchester City (England)
Haaland celebrates goal in Manchester City v Nottingham Forest – Photo: Getty Images
10. Richarlison: €58 million
- Home club: Everton (England)
- Destination club: Tottenham (England)
Richarlison poses with the Tottenham shirt – Photo: Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images
10. Raphinha: €58 million
- Home club: Leeds United (England)
- Destination club: Barcelona (Spain)
Raphinha is one of Barcelona’s signings for the season — Photo: Sara Gordon / Barcelona FC
12. Lisando Martínez: €57.37 million
- Home club: Ajax (Netherlands)
- Destination club: Manchester United (England)
Lisandro Martínez with the Manchester United shirt — Photo: Getty Images
13. Raheem Sterling: €56.2 million
- Home club: Manchester City (England)
- Destination club: Chelsea (England)
Sterling poses with the Chelsea shirt – Photo: Disclosure/Chelsea
14. Gabriel Jesus: €52.2 million
- Home club: Manchester City (England)
- Destination club: Arsenal (England)
Gabriel Jesus celebrates the goal for Arsenal against Aston Villa – Photo: Getty Images
15. Jules Koundé: €50 million
- Home club: Sevilla (Spain)
- Destination club: Barcelona (Spain)
Koundé at the presentation at Barcelona — Photo: EFE
15. Cristian Romero: €50 million
- Home club: Atalanta (Italy)
- Destination club: Tottenham (England)
Cristian Romero, Argentine defender new signing for Tottenham – Photo: Reproduction
17. Kalvin Phillips: €49 million
- Home club: Leeds United (England)
- Destination club: Manchester City (England)
Kalvin Phillips, ex-Leeds, is the new Manchester City player – Photo: Manchester City
18. Robert Lewandowski: €45 million
- Home club: Bayern Munich (Germany)
- Destination club: Barcelona (Spain)
Lewandowski playing for Barcelona – Photo: Getty Images
19. Matheus Nunes: €45 million
- Home club: Sporting (Portugal)
- Destination club: Wolverhampton (England)
Matheus Nunes is Wolverhampton’s new reinforcement for the 2022/23 season — Photo: Getty Images
20. Lucas Paquetá: €42.95 million
- Home club: Lyon (France)
- Destination club: West Ham (England)
Lucas Paquetá wearing the West Ham shirt — Photo: Publicity/West Ham