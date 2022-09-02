Even with a draw, Cruzeiro has a highlight in the 27th round team of Serie B

Owner of assistance in Cruzeiro’s tie against Sampaio Corrêa, by 1 to 1, striker Bruno Rodrigues was among the highlights of the 27th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. Raposa faced “Bolivia” this Tuesday (30), at Castelão de São Luís. Voting is done in a popular way, on the official profile of the tournament on Twitter.
Just 44 seconds into the game, Bruno Rodrigues found Edu in the area, who scored goalkeeper Matheus Inácio’s nets. However, in addition to the assistance, the number 9 of Raposa was very productive when he finished four times on goal and had 75% success in the dribbles he tried. On SofaScore, the striker received a score of 7.9 for his performance.
In the last round, Cruzeiro scored six highlights in the selection after the 4-0 defeat of Náutico. Defenders Eduardo Brock and Zé Ivaldo were chosen; midfielder Filipe Machado; the attackers Jajá and Edu; and coach Paulo Pezzolano.
Round 20 selection
Thiago Rodrigues (Vasco); Alan Ruschel (Londrina), Fábio Sanches (Ponte Preta), Rafael Donato (Vila Nova) and Matheusinho (Sampaio Corrêa); Zé Ricardo (Tombense), Mandaca (Londrina), Wagner (Vila Nova) and Bruno Rodrigues (Cruzeiro); Vágner Love (Sport) and Eguinaldo (Vasco). Coach: Hélio dos Anjos (Ponte Preta).
26th round results
- Chapecoense 1 x 2 Vila Nova
- London 1 x 0 CRB
- Sampaio Corrêa 1 x 1 Cruise
- Sport 1 x 0 Novorizontino
- Ituano 0 x 0 Worker
- Criciúma 2 x 0 Gremio
- CSA 2 x 0 Nautical
- Tombense 1 x 0 Brusque
- Vasco 2 x 1 Guarani
- Ponte Preta 2 x 0 Bahia
next round
In the 28th round, Cruzeiro faces Criciúma. The match will be held this Sunday (4th), at 4 pm, at Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte. The teams live different situations in the table: while the mineiros lead the championship, with 58 points, the Santa Catarina are in the middle of the table (9th place, with 37).