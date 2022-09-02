Ex-BBB Anamara reveals experience with women and talks about staying with Neymar: ‘I kissed, but I didn’t have sex’

Anamara does not mince words. Those who followed the ex-BBB in her two passages through the program, know this very well. The Bahian doesn’t usually shy away from questions about her personal life, and this time was no different. Asked if she has had experience with women, Maroca was direct.

“I like what swings down, as Ivete Sangalo says, but I’ve had experiences with women, not in bisexuality, but in ménage. When I once said in an interview that it was a dream to do ménage, I had already done it. I lied because it was controversial to speak at the time,” said Anamara on the Vai Desmaiar podcast.

The former BBB also spoke about her involvement with famous men, such as the player Neymar:

“I’ll talk! I kissed Neymar, but I didn’t have sex with him. It’s been so long, guys. He was from Santos at the time, he was a child… I’ve had many famous people, but I’ve had sex with few”.

Another famous one in Maroca’s list is also ex-BBB Rodrigo Mussi. Today, they are friends, but they lived a romance in the past.

“I met Rodrigo in Carneiros (Pernambuco). It was in 2018 and he had just arrived from abroad. I saw that cat and I couldn’t resist. I was already really drunk and decided to face him. We stayed that year and the following year. We became friends and even confidants,” she said on the podcast.

Recently, Anamara was caught holding hands with her new lover in Baixo Gávea, in the South Zone of Rio. During the interview, the former BBB confirmed that she was “getting to know a person better”.

