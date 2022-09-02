Ex-BBB Anamara reveals that she was with Neymar Jr. and had threesome | famous

Anamara Barreiraformer sister of Big Brother Brazil, was the guest of the Vai Desmaiar podcast. The former participant of Globo’s reality show, she talked to Carlos Felipe and Fernanda Chaves, making breathtaking confessions. During the chat, the former police officer opened up about her particularities and intimate life.

Asked about the affair with Neymar JrAnamara Barreira went straight to the point: “I’m going to talk, I kissed and I didn’t have sex”. The famous who was also in Famosas em Apuros (Record), revealed that it was not recent: “It’s been so long, folks. He was from Santos at the time, he was a child”.

According to the ex-global, other hot experiences marked her trajectory. Anamara opened the game and said that she has already been with women, however, it is not her preference. Without mincing words, the artist joked that she really likes the male genital organ: “I like what swings below, as Ivete Sangalo says. But I’ve had experience with women, not in bisexuality, but in ménage”.

During the interview, Anamara defended Rodrigo Mussi and pinned Bárbara Heck again. The ex-sister recalled an episode, where the blonde shared a conversation with the businessman: “As a former police officer, I know that disclosing conversation without the other party’s authorization is a crime. I didn’t criticize Barbara, I criticized the situation. I’ve never commented on gossip sites, I started commenting last year. I didn’t even follow gossip pages, now I really comment and get into fights”.

“I made this comment, there were tons of comments against her, she just went to answer mine. Why did she just answer mine? Then all the gossip pages published, all the gossip sites, on the same day. Barbara reached 1.5 million followers. I was quiet, silence wins”finished Anamara Barreira.

