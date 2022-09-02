Ex-employee claims that Bolsonaro’s first mansion in Barra da Tijuca was bought with “money on the outside”

“There’s always one on the outside, right?”, Bolsonaro’s ex-wife would have said to Marcelo Nogueira. ‘It was given in cash from behind’, reports former employee

247 – Former employee of the family of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Marcelo Nogueira told Juliana Dal Piva and Thiago Herdy, from UOL, that Bolsonaro’s ex-wife Ana Cristina Siqueira Valle confided to him that the first house where the couple lived in Barra da Tijuca, in Rio de Janeiro, was bought with “cash on the side”. She denies the accusations.

Bolsonaro and Ana Cristina lived in the property between 2002 and 2007. The house is located on Rua Maurice Assuf, on the west side of the state capital, and was purchased on November 22, 2002. Former football player Zico, idol from Flamingo. The mansion had two floors and a swimming pool.

“Before formalizing the negotiation, the former Bolsonaro couple made a deed of promise to buy and sell. This document was drawn up in the 24th Notary Public Office on August 19, 2002. In this deed, it was described that the sale of the mansion was negotiated by a value of R$ 500 thousand. However, the property, at the time, had an appraisal value for tax calculation in the total of R$ 874.1 thousand. That is, the deal came out with a discount of 43%. agreement between Cristina and Jair with the former owners, R$ 160 thousand were paid with a check, delivered at the time of purchase of the mansion, and another R$ 250 thousand had to be paid until December 19, 2002. The couple declared to the that had previously paid BRL 90,000 as a down payment. It was not described in the document how to pay this down payment. Nor was it informed later, when the deed of purchase and sale was formalized after the BRL 250,000 had been paid off”, the report details.

Nogueira explained that while cleaning and organizing the office in the mansion, he saw the deed and was amazed at the value, which, in his opinion, would be below the standards. He then commented to Ana Cristina and she would have replied: “it’s just that there’s always one on the outside, right?”.

“When she bought that house in Barra, at the time, for R$ 500,000, in the documentation. But it was more. It was given in cash, behind,” says the former employee.

A report by UOL published this week shows that almost half of the Bolsonaro family’s property in real estate was purchased with cash. There were 51 properties fully or partially paid for with cash.

The practice is not illegal and does not constitute a crime, but it is commonly used for money laundering.

