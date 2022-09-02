Ex-employee says Bolsonaro’s 1st mansion in Barra had money on the outside – 09/02/2022

Marcelo Nogueira, a former employee of the family of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), told in an interview with UOL lawyer Ana Cristina Siqueira Valle, the president’s second ex-wife, confided to him that the first mansion where the couple lived, in Barra da Tijuca (RJ), between 2002 and 2007, was paid for with “outside money”. She denies the accusations.

The property located on Rua Maurice Assuf, in the west of Rio, was purchased on November 22, 2002. The old mansion had two floors and a swimming pool and was located in the same condominium as former player Zico, Flamengo’s idol.

Before formalizing the negotiation, the former Bolsonaro couple signed a deed of promise to buy and sell. This document was drawn up in the 24th Notary Public Office on August 19, 2002.

In that deed, it was described that the sale of the mansion was negotiated for a value of R$ 500 thousand. However, the property, at the time, had an appraisal value for tax calculation in the total of R$ 874.1 thousand. That is, the deal came out with a discount of 43%.

According to the agreement between Cristina and Jair with the former owners, R$160,000 was paid with a check, delivered when the mansion was purchased, and another R$250,000 had to be paid by December 19, 2002.

The couple declared to the registry office that they had paid R$ 90 thousand previously, as a sign. It was not described in the document how to pay this down payment. Nor was he informed later, when the deed of purchase and sale was formalized after the R$ 250 thousand had been paid off.

As Marcelo Nogueira worked for Cristina and Bolsonaro at the time of the purchase, the UOL asked the ex-employee if he knew how the negotiations went. Marcelo reported that he started working for Cristina, as the lawyer is known, and Bolsonaro in Flávio Bolsonaro’s campaign for state deputy in 2002, and then was invited to stay working on the new mansion the couple had bought.

He said that, when cleaning the office and organizing some papers, he saw the deed for the house, on the occasion of the move, and commented to Cristina that he was surprised by the value, given the characteristics of the property. Marcelo says that then Cristina said to him: “It’s just that there’s always one on the outside, right?”. The house is currently worth nearly R$3 million.

“When she bought that house in Barra, at the time, for R$ 500,000, in the documentation. But it was more. It was given in cash, behind,” said the former employee.

The mansion is part of the survey carried out by UOL revealed on Tuesday (30). From the 1990s to the present day, the president, brothers, mother and children have negotiated 107 properties, of which at least 51 were acquired totally or partially using cash, according to a statement by the clan members themselves.

However, it is only now, through the testimony of Marcelo Nogueira, that it is known that the transaction may also have involved cash.

After the separation from Cristina in 2007, Bolsonaro kept the property on Rua Maurice Assuf and sold it to buy another house in Barra da Tijuca, in the condominium Vivendas da Barra, where he went to live with Michelle, the current first lady.

The new purchase took place in 2009. The house was acquired for R$ 409 thousand, but was valued at R$ 1 million at the time. Another singularity is that the previous owner sold the property to Bolsonaro with a reduction of 31% compared to what she had disbursed four months earlier.

The case was revealed by Folha in 2018 and even had a preliminary investigation at the PGR (Attorney General’s Office), which was later filed.

Who is the former employee

Marcelo Nogueira was part of Flávio Bolsonaro’s core of cabinet advisors when he was a state deputy, serving as an advisor between 2003 and 2007. However, his job has always been to manage the mansion where Ana Cristina lived and take care of her son with Jair Bolsonaro. , Jair Renan Bolsonaro.

When Bolsonaro and Ana Cristina separated, he was relieved of his post and employed at her law firm until 2009. After that, she left Brazil. When she returned to the country in 2014, she invited him to work again at her home in Resende, in the interior of Rio.

Nogueira is the target of an investigation by the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro that investigated the practice of “cracking” in Flávio Bolsonaro’s office. He had tax and banking secrecy broken by court authorization when the case was in the first instance in Rio.

In February of last year, the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) annulled the breaches of confidentiality. The investigation continues to be carried out by the Rio de Janeiro MP.

In 2021, Marcelo Nogueira fought with Ana Cristina, due to labor disputes. Since then, he has publicly reported on alleged crimes by the former employer.

Nogueira had already said that he delivered salary, 13th and vacation in cash to Cristina. He also said that he returned 80% of his salary when he stayed in Flávio’s office.

What those involved say

O UOL talked to Edison Magalhães, former owner of the mansion. He informed that the negotiation was made by his wife, who has now passed away, with Cristina, and that it was done legally. He said that he did not remember the details due to time, but that they would be in agreement with what was stated in the deed.

To UOL, Cristina denied having paid “outside” in the purchase of the house. According to her, the market value of the property was higher than the real value because it was an “artificial evaluation” by the city of Rio. “City halls throughout Brazil do this to charge higher IPTU and increase collection,” she said.

According to Bolsonaro’s ex-wife, at the time of the events, “the property was purchased at the regular real market value and within the law”.

“They want to hit the president in the campaign season, creating speculation about things that didn’t exist 20 years ago. They do this because they don’t find any irregularities in the government,” he said.

O UOL contacted President Jair Bolsonaro, through the government advisory, but he did not respond before the report was published.

On Tuesday, the president showed irritation when asked about the cash negotiations of the family estate. “What’s the problem with buying a property with cash, I don’t know what’s written in the article… What’s the problem?”, said the president after participating in a hearing promoted by the National Union of Commerce and Services. “What do I have to do with their business?”, he asked about his children and family members who live in Vale do Ribeira (SP).

“All right, then. Investigate, my God. How many properties are there? More than a hundred properties… Who bought it? Me? My family? My children have already been investigated. Since when I took over, four years of beating over the Flávio, Carlos, Eduardo less… Relatives of mine from Vale do Ribeira. I have five brothers in Vale do Ribeira.”