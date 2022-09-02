Fast: IRB, Vale, Petrobras, Cielo, MDias, BB Seguridade, Caixa Seguridade

Posted at 11 am

Voucher (VALE3)

Vale shares (VALE3) were down 2.70% at 10:59 am with iron ore in China closing in the negative.

Petrobras (PETR4)

Petrobras shares (PETR3, PETR4) were operating at a loss. The price of a barrel of Brent crude has fallen amid fears of rising global interest rates and recession.

THE Petrobras announced this Thursday that it will reduce gasoline sales prices for distributors (read here).

IRB (IRBR3)

IRB shares led the losses on the Ibovespa. The pricing of the subsequent IRB share offering takes place on Thursday afternoon. The offer could raise more than R$1 billion. houses of research draw attention to the large dilution.

Cielo (CIEL3)

THE Cielo announced that it will issue BRL 3 billion in debentures (read more here).

MDias (MDIA3)

M. Dias concluded the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Nutrition, a company of the Jasmine brand. Still on the company, Itaú BBA set the target price for the MDIA3 share in 2023 at BRL 47, compared to BRL 27 for 2022.

BB Seguridade (BBSE3)

Bradesco BBI raised the target price of BB Seguridade from R$26 to R$31.

Security Box (CXSE3)

Bradesco BBI’s team of analysts also raised the target price for Caixa Seguridade. It went from R$7 to R$8.

Ibovespa

The climate of aversion to risky assets such as stocks on stock exchanges around the world also impacts Brazil. The Brazilian GDP above expectations and the reduction in the price of gasoline are not enough to prevent negative pressure from abroad.

At 11 am the Ibovespa had dropped 0.63% to 108,834 points.

The commercial dollar was down 0.4% at R$5.177 on sale.

