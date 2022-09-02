Federal Police seize rifle during operation at Washington Reis’ house | Rio de Janeiro

Rio – Federal Police agents, together with the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU), found a rifle this Thursday (1st) in the home of Washington Reis, vice-governor candidate and former mayor of Duque de Caxias.

According to police, a Washington security guard filed a registration for the weapon. The action is part of the operation that investigates a possible favoring in the hiring of a work cooperative by the municipality of Caxias, in Baixada Fluminense. The values ​​of contracts and amendments to the services provided can reach, according to the PF, R$500 million for more than two years.

In a statement, Washington Reis confirmed “the long weapon (556 caliber rifle) found in the vehicle used by its security team, collected for investigation this Thursday (09/01), is officially safeguarded, filed and legalized with the Military Police” .

Regarding the weapon, Reis points out that the weapon was released to a police escort of state deputy Rosenverg Reis, by letter sent to the Secretary of State for the Military Police. Also in a note, he reports that the use of the weapon would be for the protection of the parliamentarian during the electoral campaign period when, historically, the Baixada Fluminense presents an increase in the rates of violence.

According to the note, the weapon would have been found in the former mayor’s car. The explanation given was that the night before, when Reis and Rosenverg were in the municipality of Porto Real, one of the security team’s cars broke down, which caused the team and weapons to be moved to the vehicle where the weapon was found.

See note from Washington

The former mayor of Duque de Caxias, Washington Reis, clarifies that the long gun (556 caliber rifle) found in the vehicle used by his security team, collected for investigation this Thursday (09/01), is officially safeguarded, protocolled. and legalized with the Military Police.

The weapons were released for use by the police escort of state deputy Rosenverg Reis, through a letter sent to the Secretary of State for Military Police, for the protection of the congressman during the electoral campaign period when, historically, the Baixada Fluminense presents an increase in violence rates. .

After a trip last Wednesday night (08/31), when Washington Reis and Rosenverg Reis were in the city of Porto Real, accompanied by the security team, one of their vehicles had a mechanical failure and the weapons and the team were moved to the vehicle where the rifle was found this Thursday morning.

contested candidacy

Washington Reis was mayor of Duque de Caxias for two terms: between 2005 and 2009, and between 2017 and 2022. He is currently running for the state government as vice candidate for reelection, Cláudio Castro (PL). Recently, he had his candidacy contested by the MPF, after the agency sent a representation to the Regional Electoral Court (TRE) due to a conviction for an environmental crime in the Tinguá Reserve. Last Tuesday (30), the candidate had an appeal denied by the Superior Federal Court (STF), which confirmed the ineligibility of the former mayor.

On the occasion, the Rio Unido e Mais Forte Coalition informed, in a note, that it “followed up the judgment of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and states that, with the divergence of votes between the ministers, the decision can be appealed to be submitted to the plenary of the Supreme Court. The campaign confirms the name of Washington Reis in the candidacy for lieutenant governor and underscores the confidence in his acquittal and eligibility”.

The advisor to Governor Cláudio Castro informed, in a note, that “it respects the work of the Federal Police and the Office of the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU) and awaits the unfolding of the operation”.