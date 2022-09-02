Federal Revenue publishes notices that regulate adherence to the tax transaction for small value credits and irrecoverable credits

The Federal Revenue informs the submission for publication in the Official Gazette of the Union today (1/9), in an extra edition, of the notices that regulate the adhesions to the following transaction modalities:

Transaction in small-value tax administrative litigation, aimed at individuals, micro-enterprises and small businesses; and

Transaction in tax administrative litigation of irrecoverable tax credits.

Are considered small credits, those up to 60 minimum wages. Approximately 100,000 taxpayers are in this situation with debts of about 1.8 billion of reais. These taxpayers will be able to pay their debts, after the application of reductions, with down payment in installments and the remainder within 52 (fifty-two) installments, according to the option of the taxpayer to one of the modalities available in the Public Notice.

already the irrecoverable credits are those, for example, that were constituted more than 10 (ten) years ago, owned by bankrupt debtors, undergoing judicial or extrajudicial recovery and, also, for certain reasons whose registration status in the National Registry of Legal Entities (CNPJ) is written off , unfit or suspended for lack of fact. In this situation, there are about 2,500 taxpayers with debts in the amount of R$ 10 billion. These taxpayers will be able to pay their debts, after the application of reductions, with down payment in installments and the remainder in up to 120 (one hundred and twenty) installments, according to the option of the taxpayer to one of the modalities available in the Notice. In the event of a transaction involving an individual, micro-enterprise, small business, Santas Casas de Misericórdia, educational institutions and cooperative societies and other civil society organizations referred to in Law No. , in this type of irrecoverable credit, payment in up to 145 (one hundred and forty-five) installments.

Adherence to the transaction, proposed through the published notices, must be formalized by 11:59:59 pm (twenty-three hours, fifty-nine minutes and fifty-nine seconds), Brasília time, on November 30, 2022, upon opening of digital process on the Virtual Service Center Portal (Portal e-CAC), selecting the option “Tax Transaction”, in the Service Concentration Area field, available at https://gov.br/receitafederal.

The individual transaction proposed by the taxpayer also enters into force today. This modality was already included in Ordinance RFB nº 208, of August 11, 2022, which provided for this possibility as of today (1/9) and does not depend on a public notice. This mode is intended for:

I – taxpayers who have debts that are the subject of tax administrative litigation with an amount greater than BRL 10,000,000.00 (ten million reais);

II – bankrupt debtors, in judicial or extrajudicial recovery, in judicial or extrajudicial liquidation or extrajudicial intervention;

III – federal agencies, foundations and public companies; and

IV – states, Federal District and municipalities and respective public law entities of indirect administration.

They can join this type of transaction 10 thousand taxpayers with debts estimated at BRL 1 trillion. These taxpayers will be able to pay their debts, after the application of reductions, with down payment in installments and the remainder in up to 120 (one hundred and twenty) installments, according to the analysis of the taxpayer’s ability to pay. In the event of a transaction involving an individual, micro-enterprise, small business, Santas Casas de Misericórdia, educational institutions and cooperative societies and other civil society organizations referred to in Law No. payment in up to 145 (one hundred and forty-five) installments. In this way, the taxpayer must arrange for the opening of the digital process in the e-CAC, ticking the service “Proposal for an individual transaction presented by the taxpayer of tax credits in tax administrative litigation” and instructing the process with the necessary documentation in accordance with the aforementioned Ordinance RFB No. 208/2022.

In any transaction modality, a period exceeding 60 (sixty) months will not be granted for the payment of social contributions referred to in item “a” of item I and item II of the caput of art. 195 of the Federal Constitution in view of the prohibition contained in paragraph 11 of this article.

Summary table – Estimates

Transaction in small-value tax administrative litigation, aimed at individuals, micro-enterprises and small businesses

Number of Contributors: 100 thousand

Tax liabilities: BRL 1.8 billion

Number of installments: up to 52 installments

Transaction in tax administrative litigation of irrecoverable tax credits

Number of Contributors: 2.5 thousand

Tax liabilities: BRL 10 billion

Number of installments: 120 installments, reaching 145 as the case may be

Individual transaction proposed by the taxpayer

Number of Contributors: 10 thousand

Tax liabilities: BRL 1 trillion

Number of installments: 120 installments, reaching 145 as the case may be

