federation orders hospitals to await decision of the STF

The Brazilian Federation of Hospitals (FBH) advised members to wait for the decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to adapt the payroll based on the new national level of nursing. The judgment on the Direct Action of Unconstitutionality (ADI) that contests new legislation, filed by entities in the sector, is expected for this Thursday (1/9), the first day of the validity of Law nº 14.314/2022.

The FBH press office confirmed the sending of institutional guidance to the 4,200 affiliated hospitals to wait for the Supreme Court’s decision to make changes to the payroll. The September payment, therefore, would follow patterns prior to the establishment of the minimum wage.

Law No. 14,314/2022 was approved in Congress in July and established the nursing floor at R$ 4,750; 75% of this amount for nursing technicians and 50% for nursing assistants and midwives.

O Mail had access to the circular sent by FBH to affiliates, in which he argues that “the Federal Constitution and the CLT provide for wage irreducibility. Therefore, if there is a change in the payroll, the amounts will have to be maintained, regardless of the decision of the STF.”

And summons to, “at this moment, [vamos] await the decision of the Supreme Court” and also asks that leaders avoid debating the issue via social networks. “Controversy on the subject in social networks should be avoided by managers and leaders”, they guide.

Law nº 14.314/2022 was sanctioned on the 4th by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) after debates and approval in the National Congress. Meanwhile, the Union prepares a demonstration with the Direct Action of Unconstitutionality (ADI) that the National Health Confederation (CNSaúde) moves in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to overturn the new legislation.

The Brazilian Association of Diagnostic Medicine (Abramed), Brazilian Association of Vaccine Clinics (ABCVAC), Brazilian Association of Dialysis and Transplant Centers (ABCDT), National Association of Private Hospitals (Anahp), National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM) ), Confederation of Santas Casas and Philanthropic Hospitals (CMB), National Health Confederation (CNSaúde), and the Brazilian Federation of Hospitals (FBH).