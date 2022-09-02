Feeling back pain is not normal. Know which specialist you should seek

90% of the population will have at least one episode or crisis of back pain in their lifetime

Raise your hand if over the past few months you have felt any kind of pain in your spine. Know that you are not alone. Ninety percent of the population will have at least one episode or crisis of back pain in their lifetime. But how do you know if this back pain hides a more serious problem?

The most common problem is acute low back pain, with pain lasting less than 12 weeks. It is a pain that appears in the lumbar spine (between the last rib and the buttocks), which gets much worse when you make any movement with the body. Therefore, the person usually “walks with a stiff body”.

The most common cause of acute low back pain is the bad posture we practice in our daily lives, such as: carrying excess weight or the wrong way; lower the trunk to pick up an object, with the legs stretched out; rotate the body keeping the feet stationary on the floor instead of rotating the whole body; picking up an object from a high shelf leaning the body backwards or even sleeping wrongly.

When back pain lasts longer than 12 weeks, it is characterized as chronic low back pain and, as it has a multifactorial cause, it is much more difficult to treat, requiring the search for specialized treatment.

Regardless of the duration of pain, it is recommended that when symptoms appear, the person should look for a specialist to assess the severity of the problem and start treatment. Feeling back pain is not normal. Pain is a sign that something is wrong.

Doctor Hernia

With 9 years of national operations, 3 years in Umuarama, and with more than 85 units in Brazil, the Doutor Hérnia Franchise has become a world reference in the treatment of herniated discs. It manages to avoid spinal surgeries in 95.7% of the cases seen.

After a detailed assessment, it is possible to arrive at an accurate kinesiofunctional diagnosis of the problem and from that, identify which of our treatments the patient fits into.

The clinic develops treatments based on advanced techniques from world-renowned schools such as: Harvard Medical School, Beth Israel Hospital, Mass General Hospital of Massachusetts, Italian Fascia School and Madrid School of Osteopathy.

In addition, treatments consist of spinal joint adjustment techniques and the use of the most modern equipment for disc decompression, combined with the application of specific exercises to stabilize the spine.

As important as taking care of the health of your spine, it is knowing that there is quality treatment, without surgery. Whether for prevention or for when the injury gets worse.

Where it is

The Doctor Hernia clinic (Umuarama Unit) is located at Avenida Apucarana, 4251. Centro. Between Avenida Maringá and Bosque Uirapuru. Phone (44) 2020-3311 and WhatsApp (44) 99906-9536.

