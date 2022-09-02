Felipão made a prediction before Flamengo and Vélez and made a huge mistake; check out

Another gala performance by Mengão in Libertadores. Last Wednesday (31), Flamengo went to Buenos Aires and ran over Vélez inside the José Amalfitani Stadium, thrashing 4-0. The victory in the first match of the Libertadores semifinal was won without great difficulties.

With three goals from forward Pedro and another from Everton Ribeiro, Flamengo puts a foot in the Libertadores final, which will be held in Guayaquil on October 29. This will be the third time that Rubro-Negro has disputed the decision in the last three seasons.

But despite a rout that could have been even bigger, the prediction of some people was that the game would have a different scenario. The coach of Athletico-PR, Felipão, for example, bet that Flamengo would have great difficulty against Vélez in Libertadores.

Felipão spoke about the Libertadores semi-final between Athletico-PR and Palmeiras, and talked about the possible opponent in the final: “But these are two games that give us the opportunity of a final. Against who? It is not known. Don’t think that Vélez is that easy (laughs). Go play there and you will see, wait and see”.

Flamengo’s next game

But after beating Vélez in Libertadores, Flamengo returns to Rio de Janeiro and changes the key to the Brazilian Championship. That’s because next Sunday, Rubro-Negro faces Ceará at Maracanã, at 11 am. In second place with 43 points, Dorival Júnior’s team needs to win to keep dreaming of the title.

Dorival has used the starting lineup in the cups and the reserves in the Brazilian Championship. However, with the huge advantage gained in the Libertadores semifinal, it is likely that on Sunday he will use some of the main players. Léo Pereira and David Luiz, for example, are suspended and do not play the return game against Vélez, and therefore must be used against Ceará.

