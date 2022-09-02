Festival clothes ask for comfort and style in one look; see 13 pieces

Today begins one of the most anticipated music festivals of the year and, even more important than the attractions that will take the stage —Dua Lipa, Demi Lovato and Iza will be on the main stage— are the looks put together to enjoy the shows. And it’s not just now that festivals have become a kind of Fashion Week, with a parade of montages everywhere.

“Festivals have become media moments, where seeing and being seen are a priority. For many, it’s the chance to show off a more extravagant style, to scream to be heard as a reference, or even imitate the famous “looks of the day”, comments Diego Reis, director of Diego Reis Branding, a consulting company for major brands in the country.

Miley Cyrus Image: Reproduction Instagram @mileycyrus

Balancing style and comfort in the look, thus avoiding the “perrengue chic” is the first “There has never been so much talk about being comfortable to exude style. In this case, prefer clothes that allow mobility and that, consequently, you can show what is most stylish: your personality, to enjoy many hours of festival”, indicates the professional.

With this focus, some current trends, such as sparkles, fringes, leather and vinyl, promise to invade the rock city. “This combo of materials are the darlings of the time. If you’re more daring, you can use all the trends at the same time in a single look. If you choose to give brushstrokes of style, choose to contrast more fashionista pieces with oversized band t-shirts”, he says. .

Dua Lipa Image: Reproduction Instagram @dualipa

As for the feet, the law of comfort also applies. “Usually, festival grounds are uneven and dirty after hours of concerts. Wear sneakers or boots to prevent your feet from getting grimy, dirty, and especially to prevent them from getting wet,” says Diego.

For the complete look, invest in accessories such as a fanny pack or mini backpack, glasses and a cap. For the choice of earrings, fake piercings, necklaces, bracelets and rings, the mix can gain an even more fashionable look. “Extrapolate in the mix of gold and silver accessories. It’s on the rise.”

Get inspired:

Rolling elongated blouse stones Renner

Rolling Stones Elongated Blouse, Renner

Price: BRL 89.90

There’s no mistake: in cotton, the t-shirt provides comfort and style for festivals and shows. Most long and loose, the piece looks amazing with tighter pants and shorts, referring to a loose dress. This is an ideal proposal for those looking for practicality!

Low heel boot with elastic My shoes Amaro

My Shoes Low Heel Boot with Elastic, Amaro

Price: BRL 339.90

Full of style, this good brand is present for being a classic nothing basic. With ankle straps, the shoe has a tractor sole and a rounded toe, providing comfort on the feet and practicality due to the elastic band.

faux leather jacket, WSLCN

WSLCN Women's Synthetic Leather Jacket, Amazon

Price: BRL 149

More belted, the jacket is great for milder days. In red tone, the piece creates a central point in the look of any look, especially in darker colors. Joker, the jacket is the one you have to have in your wardrobe.

Wide strap knit top, Haight

Wide Strap Knitted Top, Haight

Price: BRL 398

Adaptable at the bust, this knit top is ideal for wearing with looser pieces on top. With wide straps and straight modeling, the piece has unique cutouts that give a subtle effect to the look. Perfect to wear with high-waisted skirts, pants and shorts.

Alex Shoulder Bag, Alexandre Pavão

Alex Shoulder Bag, Alexandre Pavão

Price: BRL 499.90

Made of leather and with a crossbody strap, the piece is ideal to stay glued to the body during shows, in addition to not weighing on the shoulders. In medium size, the size of this bag is enough to carry the basics like cell phone, wallets, keys and other items.

shorts Veneto , Guardaroba

Veneto Shorts, Guardaroba

Price: BRL 189

Piece in faux leather that adds a touch of boldness and style to any look. Closing with internal clasps, the shorts has a more delicate finish, leaving the look more chic.

Fringed Sequin Midi Skirt, C&A Mindset

Fringed Sequin Midi Skirt, C&A Mindset

Price: BRL 356.99

With two trends in one piece —fringes and sequins—, the skirt has a unique effect. In straight fit and midi length, the outfit can be used in different situations, including parties and events, it looks amazing with high boots, giving a very special effect to the look.

Wayfare Classic sunglasses, Ray-Ban

Wayfare Classic sunglasses, Ray-Ban

Price: BRL 1,080

A classic that never goes out of style, sunglasses are an essential ally for anyone who will spend the day outdoors, exposed to light and wind. In a tortoiseshell frame, the accessory enhances the face and creates a unique texture to the look. Want to make your glasses stand out even more? Just clip your hair.

Cassandra Preto Pants, Yes I Am Jeans

Cassandra Preto Pants, Yes I Am Jeans

Price: BRL 459

High-waisted and skinny, the pants look great with shorter blouses. Produced in high-quality jeans, the fabric is very comfortable to face hours of festival, whether standing or resting. Exalting the body with a back cutout, the piece values ​​the butt.

Lolla Multiplatform White Sneakers, Anacapri

Lolla Multiplatform White Sneakers, Anacapri

Price: BRL 259.90

Light, but with a high sole, the shoe is great for gaining a few inches in height and seeing your favorite artist better. In a modern and cool proposal, the sports fabric also facilitates cleaning, even if it is in a light color. Detail for the orange finishes, the face of the summer we want!

female deng bag, farm

Women's Farm Dengo Pouch

Price: BRL 149

Bringing a more colorful vibe to the look, the bag is practical and safe for anyone going to the rock city or any other festival. Can be worn around the waist or across the body.

Steampunk Retro Geek Sunglasses

Retro Vintage Geek Steampunk Unisex Sunglasses

Price: BRL 27.40

Fashioned in frame, this lightweight eyewear provides plenty of style to the face of anyone who wants to wear it. With black frames, the accessory is a wildcard for any look.

embroidered baseball cap, GRWG

embroidered baseball cap Image: Reproduction

Price: BRL 70

In black and white, the accessory completes the look and provides style and protection. Ideal for the sunny days of the festival, the cap can be worn with hair down or up.

