FGTS ANTICIPATION: Learn how it works and how to request through the application

Since the beginning of the economic crisis generated by the Covid-19 pandemic, using the Employee Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) has become a very convenient outlet for indebted workers.

Currently, workers can opt for the birthday lootwhich grants a portion of the available balance in the holder’s Guarantee Fund accounts annually in the month of his/her birthday.

The good news is that, in addition to the annual payments of the modality, it is possible to anticipate the installments.

How does the FGTS anticipation work?

The anticipation of the FGTS birthday withdrawal works as a line of credit. At Caixa Econômica Federal, it is possible to advance up to three installments over the internet, equivalent to three years of payments of the modality, provided that the last one does not exceed 999 days.

Check the conditions:

The minimum amount is R$ 500;

The amount of each withdrawal to be advanced must be equal to or greater than R$ 300;

The credit date of the last withdrawal to be advanced cannot exceed the limit of 999 days, counting from the contracting of the loan; and

The interest rate is 1.49% per month.

However, to get the anticipation it is necessary:

Be over 18 years of age or less emancipated;

Have a checking or savings account at Caixa (except Digital Social Savings and CAIXA Fácil Savings);

Have joined the FGTS birthday withdrawal and authorize Caixa to have access to the information;

Have sufficient FGTS balance for the anticipation, considering at least the minimum amounts for contracting;

Having the CPF in good standing with the Federal Revenue;

Being in a positive situation with Caixa or using credit resources to settle the debt.

How to anticipate the FGTS?

The procedure can be carried out through the FGTS app (available for Android and iOS). Just follow the instructions below:

Access the FGTS app; Log in or create a new account; Enter the “Credit” menu; Choose the option “Anniversary-Anticipation Loan”; Do the simulation in “Simulate” or click on “Hire”; Confirm the contract.

The resource is deposited into the worker’s checking or savings account within one business day. On the date of deposit of the birthday withdrawal, the amount corresponding to the advance will be blocked for the payment of the loan.

How to check the FGTS withdrawal?

The worker can consult the payment through the FGTS website, application from the FGTS (available for Android and iOS), or at a Caixa branch.

After checking the payment, just access the application box has, savings account in which the money is deposited, and move the values. Through the application, the worker can enjoy services such as transfer, payment of bills and slips, cell phone recharge, virtual card and even cash withdrawal.