FIES: Caixa launches APP for debt renegotiation

Students whose course was financed by the Education Financing Fund (Fies) can renegotiate their debts with discounts of up to 99% through the new Caixa Econômica Federal app.

The new tool is available for download from last Thursday (01/09). Through it, in addition to renegotiations, users will be able to follow all contract data and other services.

The objective is to gather all relevant information about the contract with FIES in one place. Through the app, students will also be able to generate slips to facilitate debt payments.

FIES application

The Federal Government defined the rules for the renegotiation of debts in the month of July. Thus, anyone interested in taking advantage of the discounts should seek to renegotiate until December 31.

More than 1.85 million students will benefit from using the tool, according to Caixa Econômica. The platform allows easier access to debt renegotiation, with the possibility of simulation. As per government rules, payment delay time is taken into account.

That’s because, whoever has the financing installments overdue for 90 days, will have a 100% discount on interest and fees, in addition to 12% on the principal amount for cash payment. However, the rule does not apply to payments in installments.

Students with delays of more than one year (12 months), provided they received Emergency Aid last year or are registered in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico), will have access to a 92% discount for cash payment.

Those with installments that are more than five years late, but are in the same conditions in relation to receiving the aid and registering with CadÚnico, will have an increased discount to 99% in the cash payment.

It is worth mentioning that all these conditions can be verified in the FIES application.

Conventional payment of FIES

Normally, the ticket arrives at the address provided by the student. However, if this does not happen, you will have to print a duplicate of the FIES slip. See how to do it below.

Federal Savings Bank:

Access the Caixa website; Enter your CPF and date of birth; Fill in the “Verifier Code” field and then click on “Start operation”; Click on “open tickets”, ready, just print.

Caixa’s SAC is available at the following numbers: 0800 726 0101 or 0800 726 2492 (service for people with hearing impairment).

Bank of Brazil:

Access the website of Banco do Brasil; Click on “Products and Services” and, in the “Individuals” menu, click on “You”. Select the option “2ª way of boleto or update expired”; Complete the information as necessary.

BB also offers a center to resolve possible problems concerning FIES. The number is 0800-729-5353.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that FIES tickets can be paid at banks and lottery, Internet Banking or ATMs.