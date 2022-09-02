Film by director from Minas Gerais and Cruzeiro can compete for an Oscar in 2023

photo: Embauba Films/Reproduction Deivinho (Ccero Lucas) between mother Eunice (Camilla Damio) and father Wellington (Carlos Francisco) while watching a Cruzeiro game on TV Written and directed by Gabriel Martins from Minas Gerais and Cruzeiro, the feature film “Marte Um” was pre-selected to try for a spot in the dispute for the Oscar for best international film in 2023.

The decision was taken this Tuesday (30) by the Brazilian Academy of Cinema and Audiovisual Arts, which listed five other competitors. ‘Marte Um’ compete for the spot with ‘A Me’, ‘A Viagem de Pedro’, ‘Carvo’, ‘Pacificado’ and ‘Paloma’. The pre-selected ones came from a list of 28 competitors.

‘Marte Um’ was recorded in Belo Horizonte and in Contagem, in the Metropolitan Region of the capital, at the end of 2018. Despite this, it only hit theaters at the end of August this year.

“I started writing the film around 2014. So, it took a lot of time working on the script and testing what I wanted for the film,” Martins told Estado de Minas on the 22nd.

The feature tells the story of Deivinho, a boy who dreams of being an astrophysicist and embarking on the Mars One mission. His father, the doorman Wellington, however, aspires that his son, a star of a vrzea team, be a Cruzeiro player.

Sorn

photo: Embauba Films/Reproduction Cruzeiro’s idol, Sorn appears in the feature as himself, while watching videos of Deivinho at vrzea football Cruzeiro’s idol, Juan Pablo Sorn appears in the film as himself. In the story, the Argentine, who wore the heavenly jersey in 121 official games, is the new resident of the luxury condominium where Wellington works as a doorman, in the Nova Lima region.

Deivinho’s father, who shows the former player videos of his son on the field, believes that Sorn can be the bridge to the realization of his dream.

In theaters

‘Marte Um’ is still showing at Una Cine Belas Artes (sessions at 4:20 pm, 6:20 pm and 8:30 pm) and at Cineart Shopping Contagem (sessions at 7:35 pm).