Find out who are the 10 biggest billionaires in Brazil, according to 'Forbes' ranking | Economy

The economic squeeze caused by the pandemic and aggravated by the war in Ukraine, with a direct impact on markets – and, consequently, on world inflation –, also hit the richest.

The ranking of Brazilian billionaires, released by Forbes magazine, brings 290 names this year – 26 less compared to the last list. The drop in the market value of companies and the reduction in public offerings on the Stock Exchange help to justify the drop.

The patrimonies, even so, are quite “enviable”. To be among the 10 biggest billionaires in the country, it is necessary to have an amount greater than R$ 22 billion.

This is the case of brothers Joesley Batista and Wesley Batista, entrepreneurs in the food sector, who occupy the tenth position in the ranking – each with R$ 22.5 billion.

The list is headed by Swiss-Brazilian businessman Jorge Paulo Lemann, who totals R$72 billion, followed by Eduardo Luiz Saverin, with R$52.8 billion, and Marcel Herrmann Telles, with a net worth of R$48 billion.

See the list of the 10 biggest billionaires in Brazil and the estimated fortunes:

1 – Jorge Paulo Lemann: BRL 72 billion

  • Age: 82 years
  • Birthplace: Rio de Janeiro
  • Origin of equity: AB Inbev/3G Capital

2 – Eduardo Luiz Saverin: BRL 52.8 billion

  • Age: 40 years
  • Born: Sao Paulo
  • Heritage Origin: Facebook

3 – Marcel Herrmann Telles: BRL 48 billion

  • Age: 72 years
  • Birthplace: Rio de Janeiro
  • Origin of equity: AB Inbev/3G Capital

4 – Carlos Alberto da Veira Sicupira and family: BRL 39.85 billion

  • Age: 72 years
  • Birthplace: Rio de Janeiro
  • Origin of equity: AB Inbev/3G Capital

5 – Jacob, Esther, Alberto and David Safra: BRL 38.9 billion

  • Age: 46 years
  • Born: Sao Paulo
  • Origin of equity: Banco Safra

6 – Vicky Sarfati Safra: BRL 37.5 billion

  • Age: 69 years
  • Birthplace: Greece (naturalized Brazilian)
  • Origin of equity: Banco Safra

7 – André Santos Esteves: BRL 29.7 billion

  • Age: 53 years old
  • Birthplace: Rio de Janeiro
  • Origin of equity: BTG Pactual

8 – Luciano Hang: BRL 24.5 billion

  • Age: 59 years
  • Birthplace: Santa Catarina
  • Origin of heritage: Havana

9 – Alexandre Behring da Costa: BRL 24 billion

  • Age: 55 years
  • Birthplace: Rio de Janeiro
  • Origin of equity: 3G Capital

10 – Joesley Mendonça Batista: BRL 22.5 billion (+)

  • Age: 50 years
  • Born: Goiás
  • Origin of equity: JBS

10 – Wesley Mendonça Batista: BRL 22.5 billion (+)

  • Age: 52 years
  • Born: Goiás
  • Origin of equity: JBS
