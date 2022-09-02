Find out who are the 10 biggest billionaires in Brazil, according to ‘Forbes’ ranking | Economy

The economic squeeze caused by the pandemic and aggravated by the war in Ukraine, with a direct impact on markets – and, consequently, on world inflation –, also hit the richest.

The ranking of Brazilian billionaires, released by Forbes magazine, brings 290 names this year – 26 less compared to the last list. The drop in the market value of companies and the reduction in public offerings on the Stock Exchange help to justify the drop.

The patrimonies, even so, are quite “enviable”. To be among the 10 biggest billionaires in the country, it is necessary to have an amount greater than R$ 22 billion.

This is the case of brothers Joesley Batista and Wesley Batista, entrepreneurs in the food sector, who occupy the tenth position in the ranking – each with R$ 22.5 billion.

The list is headed by Swiss-Brazilian businessman Jorge Paulo Lemann, who totals R$72 billion, followed by Eduardo Luiz Saverin, with R$52.8 billion, and Marcel Herrmann Telles, with a net worth of R$48 billion.

See the list of the 10 biggest billionaires in Brazil and the estimated fortunes:

Age: 82 years

Birthplace: Rio de Janeiro

Origin of equity: AB Inbev/3G Capital

2 – Eduardo Luiz Saverin: BRL 52.8 billion

Age: 40 years

Born: Sao Paulo

Heritage Origin: Facebook

3 – Marcel Herrmann Telles: BRL 48 billion

Age: 72 years

Birthplace: Rio de Janeiro

Origin of equity: AB Inbev/3G Capital

4 – Carlos Alberto da Veira Sicupira and family: BRL 39.85 billion

Age: 72 years

Birthplace: Rio de Janeiro

Origin of equity: AB Inbev/3G Capital

5 – Jacob, Esther, Alberto and David Safra: BRL 38.9 billion

Age: 46 years

Born: Sao Paulo

Origin of equity: Banco Safra

6 – Vicky Sarfati Safra: BRL 37.5 billion

Age: 69 years

Birthplace: Greece (naturalized Brazilian)

Origin of equity: Banco Safra

7 – André Santos Esteves: BRL 29.7 billion

Age: 53 years old

Birthplace: Rio de Janeiro

Origin of equity: BTG Pactual

8 – Luciano Hang: BRL 24.5 billion

Age: 59 years

Birthplace: Santa Catarina

Origin of heritage: Havana

9 – Alexandre Behring da Costa: BRL 24 billion

Age: 55 years

Birthplace: Rio de Janeiro

Origin of equity: 3G Capital

10 – Joesley Mendonça Batista: BRL 22.5 billion (+)

Age: 50 years

Born: Goiás

Origin of equity: JBS

10 – Wesley Mendonça Batista: BRL 22.5 billion (+)

Age: 52 years

Born: Goiás

Origin of equity: JBS