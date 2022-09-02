First day of Rock in Rio has people who arrived 11 hours before the gates open | Rock in Rio 2022

The sun hadn’t even risen in the City of Rock, and there were already people waiting for the gates to open. the electrical engineer Gabriel Ramos 29 years old, was the first to arrive to Avenida Embaixador Abelardo Bueno. He left his house, in Nova Iguaçu, in Baixada Fluminense, at 0:00 am, and at 3:00 am he opened the line for the first day of Rock in Rio — 11 hours before the turnstiles were released.

At 9:30 am, there were at least 100 people under the sun waiting for 2 pm. Gabriel and most of the early risers stamped the adoration for Iron Maiden, headliner of the night dedicated to metal.

“I came by car, left the car there at work, took an Uber and came here. See the guy you’ve seen on television since you were little, an opportunity to see them up close… don’t feel like this” explained Gabriel.

Iron Maiden fans arrived early in the City of Rock this Friday (2)

the supporters of Up the Irons! they also sported band t-shirts and lots of tattoos. the mascot Eddiewho is present in all the shows and in the album arts, was present.

One of those tattooed was wrestling teacher Nuno Mergulhão, 52, a friend of Gabriel’s and a regular at Rock in Rio.

Most of the early risers already know each other — precisely from Iron Maiden concerts — and it’s enough to exchange hugs and contacts.