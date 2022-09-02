Flamengo leader detonates Argentines and promises reciprocity

Flamengo beat Vélez in Argentina 4-0 last Wednesday (31). But despite the foot in the Libertadores final, the club did not like some of Vélez’s behaviors, such as the deliberate lack of commitment to the lawn to disturb the Brazilians. This is what the club’s director of external relations, Cacau Cotta, comments to GE.

“It was tense the whole time, unfortunately. We think that Flamengo, Palmeiras, Brazilian and Argentine clubs are facing Libertadores as a Champions League, with a stadium and players at that level. You get here and see the antigame and what happened to the lawn in a few days. What has been done is absurd,” he declares.

But the representative goes beyond the attitudes of the Argentine club. Cacau still detonates the behavior of the Argentine fans, who threw objects on the lawn.

“During the game, things were thrown at our goalkeeper. That doesn’t fit anymore, in a competition that wants to reach the European level. We are on the way, with players, a stadium and a large Conmebol organization”, he says.

The manager continued condemning the attitude of the Argentines against Flamengo and returns to talking about the old game and the evolution of the championship over time.

“Some managers and some teams lack the maturity to understand the size of the championship. That doesn’t fit anymore. It’s up to you to defend your club. That kind of old game no longer fits. We are in 2022”, he concludes.

Cacau Cotta wants Flamengo to respond in kind

The leader also says that Argentines will be treated with reciprocity in Rio de Janeiro and that the Mengão should go to the police.

“Let’s respect the opponent. The result is sought within the field. Outside of it, it’s reciprocity. We will not take actions that do not match the size of Flamengo and the competition. There won’t be that. There will be reciprocity, how our fans were treated. The police here banned some things, like material, banners, banned everything, then released it to theirs. This will be sought from the authorities in Rio de Janeiro. (To file a formal complaint with Conmebol) It is a decision of the president and the vice-juridical”, he says.

