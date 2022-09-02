Flávio Bolsonaro attacks Lula by answering about real estate in cash

Flávio used social media to repeat Jair Bolsonaro’s argument that there is no problem in acquiring real estate with amounts paid in cash. (Photo: REUTERS/Adriano Machado)

Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), “zero one” son of the President Jair Bolsonaro (PL)responded this Thursday (1st) to the publication of a report about the purchase of 51 properties from his family in cash.

Flávio used social networks to repeat his father’s argument that there is no problem in acquiring real estate with amounts paid in cash.

“The despair of the mainstream media with Bolsonaro is great! ‘mode [sic.] money’ in Brazil is REAL, not ‘cash’. And if it’s in the deed of a property, it’s declared, transparent, all legal,” he said.

The practice, while not illegal, is a common strategy for money laundering.

According to the report by the UOL portal, commented on by the senator, the Bolsonaro family has purchased 51 properties since the 1990s, in transactions totaling 25.6 million reais, by IPCA correction, with all payments made in cash.

In the publication, Flávio took the opportunity to criticize the Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

“Wrong is who puts a place in the name of orange to hide payment of bribes”, tweeted Zero Um, indirectly citing the case of the ranch in Atibaia (SP) investigated by Operation Lava Jato that led the former president to a conviction later overturned by the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

Subsequently, Zero one stated that the Attorney General’s Office closed in 2015 the investigation that dealt with Bolsonaro’s properties. The congressman said that the published report is an attempt to “reheat the issue in the middle of the election”.

“In 2015, the PGR itself filed a false complaint about the properties of the “Clan” Bolsonaro, made by Folha de São Paulo, for not having “minimum evidence of illicit acts.”

Now they try to rehash the topic in the middle of the election. It didn’t, and it won’t paste this manipulation anymore,” she wrote.