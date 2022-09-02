In The favorite, Flora (Patricia Pillar) will do anything to make Halley (Cauã Reymond) be harmed. In the next chapters, she will enter the handsome room and delete the e-mail from Goncalo (Mauro Mendonca). Thus, the young man will be scolded by the millionaire and will lose points with him.

Flora enters Halley’s office, finds a revealing email left by Gonçalo and deletes it for the worst to happen.

At first, Gonçalo will ask the secretary to leave a message for Halley letting him know that he wants to see him for a meeting. Flora will later slip into the boy’s room and exclude everything so he can’t see it. In this way, the millionaire will be disgusted with the delay of the character of Cauã Reymond.

Hours later, Gonçalo will find Halley drinking coffee and will be furious: “I was waiting for you for half an hour (…). Patrícia (secretary) was supposed to send you a message, but if it was for coffee you would come”the man will cry.

In her defense, Halley will say she didn’t see any messages. “Look there more closely, Halley, I said. It is in the envoys of Dr. Gonçalo”, Patricia will say. “Sorry, I just came and if you want I’ll show you”insists Lara’s boyfriend (Mariana Ximenes), not knowing that it was Flora who blacked out.