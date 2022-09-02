Follow live the super typhoon that should hit Japan

Super typhoon Hinnamnor is being considered by meteorologists as the most intense of 2022. Its wind gusts are expected to reach 257 km/h, equating to a category five hurricane such as Katrina.

The phenomenon is moving across the Pacific Ocean towards Japan. Its speed should decrease between this Thursday (1) and Friday (2), gaining strength again at the end of this week.

On Saturday, the typhoon will pass between China and Japan, posing risks for the latter country. Authorities have sent out warnings for the population of Okinawa to seek shelter as the storm approaches.

The warm temperatures of the sea surface through which Hinnamnor will pass provide conditions to trigger an atypical storm surge. In addition, weather officials in Japan said the intense winds could cause buildings to collapse.

How to follow the typhoon

After passing through the Japanese islands, the typhoon should continue its trajectory towards the Korean peninsula, being able to skirt Taiwan and the coast of mainland China. Some tools can help the population to follow the weather phenomenon and its severity.

Google Earth, for example, uses data from the US National Hurricane Center and the Japan Meteorological Agency. The visualization shows the past, current and projected trajectory for active tropical storms, updating every 30 minutes.

On the map, you can see the storm’s severity from the Saffir-Simpson hurricane scale (1 to 5), plus the typhoon’s updated position (circled in orange) and risk areas (outlined in blue).

The Zoom Earth computer extension also shows the trajectory of Super Typhoon Hinnamnor through Asia and its intensity. The program monitors in real time, bringing warnings from the authorities and forecasts for the next few hours.

The team, which uses data from the Japan Meteorological Agency, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Cooperative Institute for Atmospheric Research, among others, also makes the coverage of the event live via Twitter.