For “bad conditions”, hospital kitchen is denied sanitary license

The Santa Maria Regional Hospital (HRSM) is not eligible to receive a sanitary license with regard to the production, distribution and administration of nutrition and food for patients. The information is contained in the report prepared by the Undersecretariat of Sanitary Surveillance, after inspection of the premises of the health unit on August 17th.

The unit is one of the health centers that are managed by the Institute for Strategic Health Management of the Federal District (Iges-DF). In addition to the HRSM, the Hospital de Base and 13 UPAs are managed by the entity.

According to the report, the physical structure of the food therapy unit for patients was not, at the time of the inspection, in compliance with current health legislation. During the visit, floors, walls and ceilings were found to have cracks and crevices. In addition, lockers in the changing rooms are damaged and the place is in poor sanitary conditions.

The inspectors also verified that the windows of access to the clean areas were being kept open during the process of handling the diets, which, according to the Health Surveillance, can lead to contamination of the environment and of the manipulated formulas. Which configures a production process not compatible with good practices.

The document also points out that the agents caught HRSM employees without uniform, sinks that drained directly onto the floor, as well as handling various utensils without conditions of use and hygiene correctly.

court fight

On August 15 of this year, the 1st Prosecutor’s Office for the Defense of Health (Prosus), of the Public Ministry of the Federal District and Territories (MPDFT), signed a conduct adjustment agreement (TAC) with the Institute for Strategic Health Management ( Iges-DF) and the company Salutar, responsible for supplying patients’ diets in the units. The TAC made it possible for Salutar to return to providing food. Prosus will monitor full compliance with the agreement.

With the resumption, the company also became responsible for managing the electrical, structural and kitchen utensils.

The pacification is the latest step in a judicial imbroglio that has dragged on since May 12, when, after company employees paralyzed services, the institute reported that it had taken over the activities of preparing and supplying food in hospital units. A task that, until then, was managed by Salutar.

The agreement was signed in April 2021, for an approximate amount of R$73 million and with a term of 24 months. In addition to having 800 employees, Salutar should provide food for about 7,000 patients and servers at the two hospitals and seven Emergency Care Units (UPAs) managed by the institute.

What did the Ministry of Health say?

Sought, the Health Department of the Federal District (SES-DF) reported, through a note, that it was not notified of any inspection action or recommendation of the MPDFT in hospitals in the network.

What does Iges-DF say?

In a note, the Iges-DF reported that, in view of the TAC signed with the company Salutar, it was up to the company to present a strategic plan of action, highlighting the immediate supply of inputs and utensils.

“The TAC made it possible for Salutar to resume the provision of the service, since the position of the Executive Board of Iges-DF had been for the contractual termination, in view of the numerous irregularities practiced by the company, which ignored all notifications, did not adapt or respond as to poor care practices identified in hospital kitchens. (…) The signed TAC obliged Iges-DF to render all fines (or any other penalty) applied to the company until the date of the TAC null and void.

The Iges-DF notified the company and informed the MPDFT of the irregularities and non-compliance. (…) On 08/17/2022 there was an inspection by the Health Surveillance in the kitchen of the Santa Maria Regional Hospital, which identified sanitary irregularities. The company and MPDFT were informed by Iges-DF. The second inspection has not yet been carried out and so far there has been no regularization, a fact that is preventing the Hospital’s sanitary licensing. (…) If the situation is not resolved, it will only remain to take the non-compliance with the TAC to the Judiciary, aiming at its coercive compliance or, again, the contractual termination defended by the IGESDF, on the understanding that nutritional health cannot be neglected.”

What does the Salute say?

in conversation with the metropolisesthe president of Salutar, Waldenes Barbosa, argued that despite having assumed the issues mentioned above, he is not directly responsible for the nonconformities since the IGESDF had assumed the management of the unit until the establishment of the TAC.

“There is an irregularity, a non-conformity, but we are not responsible for it. Since the institute took over for 90 days, it has messed up management. The most serious and structural things in the kitchens depend on a return from the IGESDF of our action plan that was delivered on August 12th”, he points out.

According to the company’s president, requests for sanitary licenses were also sent to Organs competent bodies. “I can confidently tell you that everything that needed and needs to be done is being done in stride”, he adds.