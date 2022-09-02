For R$ 12,650 in the Start version, Honda CG has a novelty in the 2023 line

THE Honda CG and the motorcycle best seller in the Brazilian market. According to figures from Fenabrave, the street represents almost 20% of all sales gathered in 2022. Of the 744,311 motorcycles licensed between January and July this year, 209,226 are Honda CG. In this way, it is clear that the brand follows the maxim: “In a winning team, don’t move”. After all, for the 2023 line, there was only the inclusion of one color in the portfolio. And nothing else.

From now on, the Start versionwhich is the cheapest in the range – also made up of fan, titanand Office – offers the new Pearl Blue color option. The novelty joins the traditional red and black tones.

Honda / Disclosure

engine has not changed

Born in 2015, the member of the CG family continues with the 160 cm³ FlexOne engine. The air-cooled 4-stroke single-cylinder has 162.7 cc and power of up to 14.9 hp. The maximum torque is 1.40 mkgf at 7,000 rpm. The starting system is electric and has electronic injection. In addition, the CG Start has a 5-speed gearbox.

According to Honda, the eight years of CG Start have already yielded 609,981 units produced. Numbers until July 2022. However, 91,748 of them have a 150 cc engine (marketed in the first year on the market).

Honda / Disclosure

Still in engineering, the front suspension type SFF (Separated Function Fork) remains. At the rear, double-acting spring-damper assemblies. There is, therefore, the possibility of adjusting the spring load in five positions. Finally, the braking system is CBS.

As well as the mechanics, the bike keeps the look unchanged. It is worth remembering that, in 2022 renewal, the bike received new front fairing and panel. Thus, details such as the stamped steel chassis with Diamond architecture and the instrument panel with digital display continue.

the Honda CG Start it costs R$ 12,650 on the 2023 line. It has a 3-year unlimited mileage warranty. The model arrives at dealerships across the country from this month.

More than 14 million

Made in the Manaus Free Trade Zone, the Honda CG debuted in Brazil 46 years ago, in 1976. Since then, the popular motorcycle of the Japanese brand has sold more than 14 million units in the country, most of them already in national production. Mass model, it holds almost 80% of the market with its different versions. Not by chance, the CG is currently the vehicle with the highest production and local sales, surpassing – by far – the also leader, Fiat Strada.

The Car Journal is on Youtube

Peugeot New 208 Active 1.6 AT Fill in your details below and a Peugeot consultant will contact you shortly.