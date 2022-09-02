Forbes publishes list of the 10 biggest billionaires in Brazil; know who they are

posted on 01/09/2022 18:49 / updated on 01/09/2022 18:50



The owner of Ambev, Jorge Paulo Lemann, was once again the richest person in Brazil. – (credit: Google/Play)

The magazine Forbes released, this Thursday (1/9), the list of the biggest Brazilian billionaires. The survey includes 290 names, 26 fewer than last year. In addition, 75% of fortunes have declined this year. It was the worst average performance since the first edition of the Brazilian version of the list, ten years ago.

According to the publication, the wealth of billionaires was impacted by the fall in the shares of most national companies traded on the stock exchange. In addition, unfavorable market conditions meant that no company went public this year.

This year, the owner of Ambev, Jorge Paulo Lemann, debunked the founding partner of Facebook Eduardo Saverin, and returned to be the richest person in Brazil, with a fortune of R$ 72 billion.

The list also includes names such as controversial businessman Luciano Hang, owner of Havan, and a single woman, Vicky Sarfati Safra.

See the full list

Jorge Paulo Lemann: BRL 72 billion

An 83-year-old economist, he owns the Ambev brewery, a partner at 3G Capital and controller of chains such as Burger King, Tim Hortons and Kraft-Heinz.

Eduardo Luiz Saverin: BRL 52.8 billion

Eduardo Luiz Saverin is 40 years old and is one of the founders of Facebook.

Marcel Herrmann Telles: BRL 48 billion

The 72-year-old businessman was considered the richest man in Brazil in 2021. He is a partner at Ambev.

Carlos Alberto da Veira Sicupira and family: BRL 39.85 billion

The businessman is 74 years old and is also one of Ambev’s partners. In addition, he also controls Lojas Americanas.

Jacob, Esther, Alberto and David Safra: BRL 38.9 billion

The family controls Banco Safra.

Vicky Sarfati Safra: BRL 37.5 billion

Vicky Safra is 88 years old and was married to Joseph Safra, founder of Safra bank

André Santos Esteves: BRL 29.7 billion

The 54-year-old banker is a Senior Partner at BTG Pactual

Luciano Hang: BRL 24.5 billion

The 59-year-old businessman owns the Havan department store.

Alexandre Behring da Costa: BRL 24 billion

Alexandre Behring is 55 years old, is an investor and co-founder and managing partner of 3G Capital

Joesley Mendonça Batista and Wesley Mendonça Batista: BRL 22.5 billion (each)

The family owns JBS, an agribusiness company