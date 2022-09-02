Forbes releases list of Brazilian billionaires

Forbes magazine released today the list of Brazilian billionaires. This year’s ranking has 290 names – 26 fewer than the last list – and includes names such as the Bolsonarista businessman Luciano Hang and Jorge Paulo Lemann, who is the richest on the list.

To be among the 10 richest, it is necessary to have accumulated more than R$ 22 billion. The brothers and businessmen Joesley and Wesley Batista, from the food sector, which each have R$ 22.5 billion each, close the list.

1. Jorge Paulo Lemann has a fortune of R$ 72 billion. The 82-year-old businessman has the 3G Capital investment fund as the origin of his assets, and is the controlling shareholder of AB Inbev.

In Brazil, its empire includes Lojas Americanas and São Carlos Empreendimentos. Lemann also has stakes in other international businesses such as Burger King and Tim hortons.

2. Eduardo Luiz Saverin accumulates assets of R$ 52.8 billion. At 40 years old, he is a co-founder of Facebook and maintains the investment company focused on startups B Capital.

3. Marcel Herrmann Telles, 72 years old, accumulates R$ 48 billion. Lemann’s partner at 3G Capital and other businesses, Telles is also a shareholder in Clear Sale, which debuted on B3 in July, and holds about 9% of the company.

Entrepreneur Marcel Herrmann Telles Image: Getty Images

4. Carlos Alberto da Veira Sicupira and family: R$39.85 billion. The 72-year-old businessman is also a partner at 3G Capital, and sits on the board of directors of Lojas Americanas.

5. Jacob, Esther, Alberto and David Safra: R$38.9 billion. Joseph Safra’s sons inherited half of the banker’s estate, who passed away in December 2020.

Banco Safra’s headquarters on Avenida Paulista Image: Lucas Lima

6. Vicky Sarfati Safra: R$37.5 billion. Born in Greece and naturalized Brazilian, Vicky, 69, is the widow of banker Joseph Safra and inherited half of the fortune attributed to the businessman. She currently leads the Vicky and Joseph Safra Philanthropic Foundation, which makes grants and sponsors health, education and arts projects.

7. André Santos Esteves: R$29.7 billion. Owner of BTG Pactual, which has equity interests in several Brazilian companies and also owns Banco Pan.

André Esteves, owner of BTG Pactual Image: RENATO S. CERQUEIRA/ESTADÃO CONTENT

8. The Bolsonarista businessman Luciano Hang appears with a fortune of R$ 24.5 billion.

At 59 years old, the owner of the Havan chain of stores is the 8th richest Brazilian.

Entrepreneur Luciano Hang Image: EDUARDO MATYSIAK/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

Recently, Hang was named as one of the “probable business financers” of anti-democratic acts. In a document that was made public this week, the businessman is cited as a link between the so-called “hate office” and the organization of Bolsonarista demonstrations on September 7 of last year.

9 – Alexandre Behring da Costa accumulates a fortune of R$ 24 billion. One of the founders of 3G Capital, the entrepreneur is part of the boards of directors of the owners of the Burger King and Tim Hortons chains.

10 – Joesley Mendonça Batista and Wesley Mendonça Batista have R$ 22.5 billion each. The two are sons of José Batista Sobrinho, founder of JBS, one of the largest meat processing companies in the world. Currently, the brothers are the controlling shareholders of the company through J&F Investimentos.