Foreigner buys “cheap” stock market in anticipation of new government and lower interest rates in 2023

The balance of net inflows of funds from foreign investors on the B3 secondary market (B3SA3) totaled BRL 17 billion in August, up to the 30th, which raised the accumulated value for the year to BRL 71 billion – an amount that already exceeds the entries from at least the last six years.

With an external scenario troubled by the war between Russia and Ukraine, with a general rise in interest rates, due to the high global inflation, especially in economies such as the United States and Europe, international investors began to look to Brazil and to contribute resources here, in the stock market.

“There are cheap assets in the local market, when you look at the fundamentals. Banks are different from the historical average, the commodity companies themselves, such as Petrobras… The discounted companies made the gringos return to betting on Brazil”, says Enrico Cozzolino, head of analysis and partner at Levante.

According to Bruno Komura, an analyst at Ouro Preto Investimentos, part of the foreign appetite for Brazil is also due to the advanced process of monetary tightening, as the Central Bank anticipated the rise in interest rates and, here, the end of the increase in the Selic rate at the next Copom meeting, in September.

“We probably won’t have any further interest rate hikes (in Brazil) and that means the next move should be a bearish one and the question in the market is when this should start, which should be between mid and late 2023,” Komura said.

Lower interest rate forecast in Brazil and higher in the US

This movement towards greater clarity in the conduct of monetary policy contrasts with what happens, mainly, in the US, where the Federal Reserve should carry out a new interest rate hike, at the Fomc’s September meeting, with majority bets for a 0, 75 percentage points, according to CME FedWatch.

According to Fabrício Gonçalvez, CEO of Box Asset Management, the uncertainty about the rate of increase and, consequently, the future reduction of interest rates in the US – the opposite of what happens here – has been providing the inflow of resources here.

“This indecision brings a certain optimism towards Brazil. Therefore, we see a very strong foreign flow coming to our market. If the Fed does not make it clear what the rate of monetary tightening will be, this leads investors to make more investments in Brazil,” said Gonçalvez.

Another factor that has led foreigners to arrive here is their own history of dealing with inflation, unlike the US and Europe, which face the biggest price hikes in decades.

“We are a country with a long history of inflation and we know how to act in this type of situation”, evaluated João Daronco, an analyst at Suno Research, adding that the flow is still growing due to the “valuations extremely attractive” of companies on B3.

Annual contribution from foreign investors to B3’s secondary market (in BRL billions)

2022: +71,003*

2021: -7,152

2020: -39,663

2019: -44,517

2018: -11,521

2017: +14,354

2016: +14,325

* Data until August 30th. The information is from B3.

Should a foreign investor continue on the Brazilian stock exchange?

Given the optimism of foreign investors, the question remains whether this movement is permanent or transitory. In the first quarter of this year, R$ 65 billion entered, but in April (R$ -7.6 billion) and in May (R$ -6.1 billion) a part left, while in June and July they totaled R$ 427. million and R$ 1.852 billion.

“It’s hard to say… But, given a more difficult global scenario, I understand that Brazil is a country that is well positioned. I believe that Brazil should continue to be one of the main points of attention and investment for foreigners, as long as the companies are a real bargain”, assessed Daronco.

Cozzolino, from Levante, pointed out that the fact that the Brazilian company is relatively small, with around 10 assets concentrating 50% of the index, could lead to a longer-term positioning movement, especially while fundamentals remain relatively cheap.

Monthly balance of foreign investment in 2022 at B3 (in BRL billion)

January: +23,391

February: +20,581

March: +21,355

April: -7,677

May: -6,169

June: +427

July: 1,852

August: +17,243*

* Data until August 30th. The information is from B3.

bye bye Brazil

However, the bets for a new exit movement are also on the radar. “We believe that this (August) move is transitory, because we still have a lot of uncertainty about the scenario abroad,” noted Komura, adding that fiscal policy issues could also alienate investors once the gringos take profit.

Despite the primary surplus in June and July, respectively, of R$14.4 billion and R$20.4 billion, fiscal sustainability will continue to face “significant challenges” in the medium term, as Itaú BBA wrote in a report. Among the decisions of the next government are the continuity of federal tax exemptions, compensation for state exemptions and definition of additional amounts of social benefits.

Roberto Indech, VP of Institutional Relations, at Clear Corretora, pointed out that this back-and-forth of very strong and sudden foreign flows can be considered natural, but it is happening now with a little more frequency than before.

“There are several factors for this. This year we have seen a lot of movement in relation to interest rates in the US, inflation prospects, fiscal risk, elections, war in Ukraine, commodities… , he stressed.

elections

Another factor pointed out by Indech refers to the movements of foreigners with the definition of the electoral race. “What remains of the electoral scenario is knowing the economic team. (With Bolsonaro) Paulo Guedes stays. The great volatility is knowing which economic team will be if Lula wins. This is the trigger (trigger) down or up. Whether Meirelles or Mercadante will come,” he said.

Gonçalvez, who bets on a transitory movement for foreigners to enter – mainly due to the lack of definition by the Fed – acknowledged that the traditional electoral volatility is less in this election.

“The market already knows the economic policy of one way and also knows the other, of the first government (Lula)”, said the specialist from Box. “What is expected for now, in this electoral period, is that there will not be as much volatility as seen in previous elections,” he added.

“I understand that foreign investors who choose Brazil are already aware of the volatility of the elections and already consider this in prices and in their theses”, added Daronco, from Suno.

Individual and institutional investor of the stock exchange

While foreigners contribute to the stock market, there is an opposite movement on the part of individual, individual and institutional investors.

If foreign funds, in August, add up to a positive balance of R$ 17.243 billion, institutional net outflows amount to R$ 15.621 billion and individual resources total R$ 2.671 billion.

A similar picture occurs in the accumulated of 2022, until August 30, with net outflows of R$ 95.100 billion from institutional and R$ 2.003 billion from individual individuals, while foreigners accumulate a positive balance of R$ 71.003 billion.

These data contrast with the performance of the Ibovespa, which rose 4.48% between January and August. Last month, it rose 6.16%. In other words, the rise in the stock market has been supported by foreign investors.

Fixed income competition

“The local investor looks at the market and compares the profitability between fixed and variable income. I understand that we are experiencing a herd effect, with the local investor going to fixed income and leaving equities.

As the yield curve begins to invert, I understand that we may see an inverse trend”, analyzed Daronco.

Komura, from Ouro Preto, added that the local investor even sees that the stock market is cheap, but understands that this is not the best time to position himself, given the uncertainties in developed economies and in China, which is a major consumer of ore and dictates the prices of shares of Vale and of steel companies.

“In addition, fixed income has attracted a lot of resources from local investors, with the consequent redemption of resources allocated to variable income”, underlined Komura. According to a survey by XP with clients of investment advisors, about 66% of them maintained lower allocations in equities in August.

For Gonçalvez, there is still the fact that local and institutional investors are waiting for a possible correction of the recent high in the market. “Both the institutional and the individual, instead of taking a risk, may be waiting for the electoral outcome to increase the share of shares in their positions”, he concluded.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related