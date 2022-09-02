Former minister Ricardo Salles runs over motorcyclist and leaves without providing help

Former Minister of the Environment, Ricardo Salles, was caught running over a motorcyclist on the night of this Thursday, 1st. The case was registered at a demonstration, which took place in the South Zone of São Paulo. Records of the incident were shared on social media. The motoboy, noticing the approach of the vehicle, jumped off the motorcycle seconds before the car passed over his motorcycle. Salles left the scene without helping the victim.

Check out the record of the occasion:

On the morning of this Friday, the 2nd, Ricardo Salles took to his social networks to explain the situation and criticize the crowd that was present at the place:

“Hordes of barbarians attacked our entourage yesterday. They threw rocks, kicked a car and broke the windshield. In the confusion, one of the cars overturned an almost stopped motorcycle. We spoke further ahead with the boy, who suffered nothing. And the bike, nothing major. Pro-democracy stoner gang”, he criticized.

According to the Metrópoles portal, the car driven by Salles was a red Citroën C4 Cactus. After destroying the food delivery vehicle, the former Minister of the Environment would have started at high speed and almost ran over a pedestrian and collided with another vehicle.

The collision occurred as Salles was leaving the place where he was giving a lecture, in front of the Escola Superior de Propaganda e Marketing (ESPM). At the time, a group of students held a protest in opposition to the presence of the minister in the teaching unit.

This is the second controversy of the week involving the former Minister of the Environment. Last Sunday, 28, Salles, a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro, would have been involved in a fight with federal deputy André Janones (Avante), supporter of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, behind the scenes of the first debate between presidential candidates.

