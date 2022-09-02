Galaxy A04s debuts with 90 Hz screen and 50MP camera – All in Technology

Samsung has just made its newest entry-level smartphone official, the Galaxy A04s. The device features a 6.5″ HD+ touch panel that supports 90 Hz refresh rate. Still on the front, it houses a 5MP camera intended for selfies and video calls.
On the back, the Galaxy A04s sports a triple camera setup. There is a 50MP main lens (f/1.8), a 2MP macro sensor (f/2.4) and a 2MP depth lens (f/2.4). In addition, it includes a P2 input for headphones and audio handled by Dolby.
In hardware, Samsung has added an 8nm Cortex A55 octa-core chip alongside 3GB/4GB of RAM and options with 32GB, 64GB and 128GB of storage. Furthermore, it includes more features like a 5,000mAh battery and Android 12 operating system under the One UI Core 4.1 interface.
Main specifications:
- Screen: 6.5 inches with HD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Eight Cortex-A55 cores
- RAM: 3GB, 4GB
- Native Storage: 32GB, 64GB, 128GB
- Back camera: 50MP + 2MP + 2MP
- Frontal camera: 5MP
- Drums: 5,000 mAh
- System: android 12
- Others: P2 input for headphones, USB-C input.
The new Galaxy A04s is listed on Samsung’s official website in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden. However, its price has yet to be revealed.