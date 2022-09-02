Galvão’s departure has a twist at Globo and new contract leaks

The legendary narrator must win a lifetime contract with the carioca broadcaster

In a countdown to ‘retiring’ after the Qatar World Cup, Galvão Bueno would have entered into a new contract with the Globe. O a new bond between the iconic narrator and the carioca broadcaster would be a lifetime contract; the channel denies the information.

According to Ricardo Feltrin, columnist for UOL, Galvão Bueno will be the fourth person in history to have a lifetime contract with Globo. Before the narrator, only Cid Moreira, Sérgio Chapelin and Léo Batista had such recognition.

The journalist cited a recent interview by Galvão, to the Lance! to support the alleged lifetime contract. At the time, the veteran said that, thanks to an agreement with Globo, will not go to other stations after his departure from open TV, after 41 years as the main figure of the Platinum sport.

Although Galvão did not reveal the type of agreement, Feltrin found that soon after the end of the current relationship between Globo and the narrator, the veteran will benefit from a lifetime contract, which should keep the communicator as an employee of Globo until the last days of your life.

The columnist points out that the lifetime contract does not necessarily mean a monthly salary for Galvão. The agreement may involve bonuses or other forms of payment. They can be annual, for example, but must occur until the end of the employee’s life.

AWAY FROM TV, GALVÃO BUENO MUST NOT STOP WORKING

In past interviews, the veteran stated that he intends to migrate to other platforms, such as YouTube and other areas of the internet. Even without a fixed presence on TV, he should continue appearing on Globo, as a guest on programs and in commercial breaks.

The UOL journalist also reported that Central Globo de Comunicação was contacted to comment on the agreement with the narrator and the department reported that “information about Galvão is not valid.

At the end of the publication, Feltrin stressed that Globo does not comment on contracts with employees or former employees.