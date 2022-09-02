Game of Thrones – House of the Dragon: Where the scenes were filmed

The premiere of “House of the Dragon” this August filled a void in the chests of many people who were orphaned by the end of “Game of Thrones”, which took place in the distant 2019.

Like “GoT”, the new series focused on the Targaryens’ trajectory was filmed in beautiful places in Europe, where there is no shortage of castles, historic cities and grandiose natural landscapes to serve as a backdrop for the epic events of George RR Martin’s story.

Those who saw the first episodes of “A Casa do Dragão” easily noticed: right away, the plot is already set in incredible coastal landscapes, imposing buildings and gardens worthy of royalty.

Next, we’ll get to know some of the places in Europe that served as a backdrop for the HBO series and can be visited by travelers looking for curious scenarios.

St Michael’s Mount (England)

Even before the series, St Michael’s Mount in Cornwall was already a tourist spot in England. Image: Education Images/Education Images/Universal Image

The historic English region of Cornwall was heavily used as a location for this first season of “House of the Dragon”.

Among the landscapes of the area that appear in the series is the beautiful St Michael’s Mount, a mound that is separated from the coast at high tide (turning into an island) and which is home to an imposing medieval castle.

Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) in “House of the Dragon” Image: Disclosure

In “House of the Dragon”, the castle represents the seat of House Velaryon.

In real life, St. Michael’s Mount is part of the seaside town center of Marazion – and its castle can be visited by tourists, providing great views of this part of the Cornish coast.

Holywell Bay and Kynance Cove (England)

No medieval fighting here! Holywell Bay, in Cornwall, is a beach full of tourists. Image: Education Images/Education Images/Universal Image

Still in Cornwall, “House of the Dragon” had scenes with the characters Daemon and Rhaenyra Targaryen filmed in a coastal region known as Holywell Bay, where there is a wild-looking beach with the horizon marked by huge rock formations.

When it’s hot, this beach is a great option for tourists, with its landscape also beautified by dunes and an amazing sunset. And nearby is Newquay, with great waves for surfing.

Kynance Cove is another point in Cornwall with attractions for tourists who enjoy the beach. Image: SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

And, also in Cornwall, is Kynance Cove, a coastal area where the sea collides with huge rock formations and where, at low tide, natural pools and caves appear accessible to people.

Kynance Cove also appears in the series, as a campsite for House Velaryon.

Castleton and Peak District (England)

Peak District has green and rocky valleys that attract trekking lovers Image: Photos by RA Kearton/Getty Images

The surroundings of the picturesque village of Castleton, in the English region of Derbyshire, lend their beautiful landscapes to “The House of the Dragon”.

In the area, there is an area full of beautiful peaks and valleys (called the Peak District) that appears as a backdrop for scenes from the series.

One of the postcards of this mountainous region that gives rise to history is called Cave Dale, a valley with trails in the middle of green walls that fit perfectly into an epic story.

Cave Dale is accessed by tourists from Castleton, a village so beautiful that it deserves at least a full morning or afternoon to visit.

Monsanto (Portugal)

Monsanto, in Portugal, is characterized by the rocks integrated into the city Image: Iñigo Fdz de Pinedo/Getty Images

Close to the border between Portugal and Spain, this small Lusitanian urban center is famous for the gigantic rocks that share space with its streets, alleys and historic houses.

It is an ideal place to make incredible images for Instagram – and which, with its photogenicity, caught the attention of the producers of “A Casa do Dragão”.

“It’s an amazing place,” says Jocelyn Diaz, executive producer of the series. “There are huge rock formations on top of the hills, in a simply fantastic landscape. But it’s a very remote place and difficult to access. All the equipment had to be taken there by helicopter.”

In Monsanto, scenes were filmed for the construction of the representation of Dragonstone, the ancestral seat of House Targaryen.

Cáceres and Trujillo (Spain)

Cáceres, Spain, served as the backdrop for King’s Landing Image: Rafael Elias/Getty Images

The beautiful historic city of Cáceres, in the Spanish region of Extremadura, was used as the setting for King’s Landing in “Game of Thrones”.

Now, in “A Casa do Dragão”, this urban center once again lends its landscapes to the setting of the Porto Real environment.

In the series, expect to see some of its beautiful squares and alleys appearing in scenes that, logically, will involve a lot of tension and violence.

The medieval atmosphere of the streets of Trujillo fit like a glove for the series’ King’s Landing. Image: Lorenzo López De La Rosa / EyeE/Getty Images/EyeEm

Cáceres is located approximately 310 kilometers from Madrid and enchants visitors with an architectural ensemble with Gothic and Moorish influences.

And nearby, less than 50 kilometers away, is the also historic urban center of Trujillo, with similar landscapes and which served as a location for filming involving King’s Landing.

Gardens of Santa Clotilde (Spain)

Jardines de Santa Clotilde, a green area very close to Barcelona, ​​Spain Image: Vladislav Zolotov/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Situated in the Catalan town of Lloret de Mar and overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, these beautifully landscaped gardens appear at the beginning of the first season of “House of the Dragon”, in an interplay between the houses of Targaryen and Velaryon.

With more than 100 years of history, they were built on a hillside, which makes them a privileged viewpoint to the sea.

Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) in “House of the Dragon” Image: Disclosure

Today, this postcard is considered one of the most beautiful urban green spaces in the Mediterranean region.

And it’s an easy destination to visit in Catalonia: it’s less than 80 kilometers from Barcelona.

Grenada (Spain)

Castillo de La Calahorra, located near the Sierra Nevada in Granada Image: Ventura Carmona/Getty Images

One of the most beautiful destinations in Andalusia, Granada is one of the locations of “The House of the Dragon”.

In this historic region, filming took place at the Castillo de la Calahorra, a castle built on a hill in the 16th century and located above the picturesque town of Calahorra (and which can be visited by tourists).

In the series, the building is part of the Free City of Pentos.