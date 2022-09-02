Game Pass is a tough model for games like The Callisto Protocol, says studio

Despite the hopes of many Game Pass subscribers to see The Callisto Protocol debut on the service, Striking Distance Studios does not see it as a financially viable model for the style of play they have developed.

Mark James, responsible for the studio’s technology department, spoke to TrueAchievements and asked about a Game Pass debut for The Callisto Protocol, explained that it’s complicated for an independent studio to bet on a debut on the service.

“I think these services are built for open world games and repetitive multiplayer. I think games like these survive well on this service.”

“Microsoft has their singleplayer games within the service and I still believe we will see the owner’s studios provide singleplayer games for them. I’m just saying that, as a financial model, it’s hard to work as an independent studio.”

James never mentions The Callisto Protocol’s entry on a service like Game Pass, but says that while it debuts it’s not financially viable for Striking Distance.

Previously, Glen Schofield, director, said that their game needs time on the market before they think about appearing on Game Pass, despite numerous requests for it.