Gasoline and transport prices rise in Germany as subsidies end

Gasoline and public transport prices in Germany rose sharply on Thursday as government subsidies ended. This hurt passengers who were already struggling with rising energy costs. In addition, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck warned that the country could not depend on Russia to fulfill its gas supply contracts.

Germany’s biggest car club, Adac, said initial estimates indicated the average price of a liter of E10 super fuel was about 0.25 euros ($0.25) higher this morning compared to yesterday. Regular gasoline is about 0.10 euros ($0.10) more expensive.

This Thursday marked the end of a temporary gas tax cut and a nine-euro monthly public transport ticket, sanctioned by the German government in May to ease the country’s rising inflation.

The discounted public transport ticket, usable on all local and regional buses and trains, was seen as a success in allowing millions of people to travel across the country for less, with savings of around 1.8 million tonnes of emissions. of carbon dioxide.

The government is trying to encourage consumers and businesses to save energy in ways they can avoid a shortage during the winter months after Russia drastically reduced natural gas flows to Germany. Asked whether Russian state-owned Gazprom’s shipments through the Nord Stream pipeline would resume this weekend, Habeck expressed doubts. “I don’t think we can under any circumstances trust Russia, or trust Gazprom. The rest is pure speculation,” said the minister.

