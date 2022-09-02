Gasoline price drops 24% and ethanol is only worth it in 2 states

The price of regular gasoline has already dropped by 24% since the implementation of the new ICMS fuel rates, not counting the cost reductions at refineries.

The information is from the logistics and fleet management company Ticket Log, according to which the oil derivative closed August with an average price of R$ 5.75 per liter – a decrease of 11.62% compared to July.

Ethanol, on the other hand, is sold at R$ 4.95 on average – 17% cheaper compared to June and 9.90% lower than in July.

Considering consumption around 30% higher compared to gasoline, alcohol is currently advantageous only in two states: Mato Grosso and São Paulo.

The data cited still does not include the 7% drop in the cost of fossil fuel announced yesterday (1st) by Petrobras, which will still take a few days to arrive at the gas stations.

“Across Brazil, the average value of gasoline dropped in August and closed below R$6, with the exception of the states of Pará, Roraima and Tocantins, which, despite the decline, had averages of R$6.12, R$ 6.49 and R$ 6.07, respectively”, informs Douglas Pina, General Director of Mainstream of the Fleet and Mobility division of Edenred Brasil, owner of Ticket Log.

According to the executive, Roraima also closed last month with the highest price for ethanol, sold at R$5.81.

In turn, the city with the most affordable gasoline in the country is São Simão (SP), with an average price of R$ 4.80, while the municipality with the highest price is Marechal Thaumaturgo, in Acre – where the liter costs BRL 9.62 on average.

The cheapest ethanol is in Restinga (SP), sold at R$3.42, and the most expensive is found in Piranhas (AL), at R$6.48.

.Check below the survey of the logistics company with the average prices between the 1st and 31st of August.

How is the calculation done?

The definition of the states where ethanol is more advantageous is based on the IPTL (Ticket Log Price Index).

The index shows the cost in reais per kilometer driven, taking into account the average price of a liter of fuel and average consumption – fixed at 8.5 km/l for alcohol and 11.5 km/l for gasoline. Of course, there are variations depending on the vehicle.

It is necessary to consider that the fuel of vegetal origin increases the consumption in approximately 30%, with variation downwards or upwards. For this reason, it is only worth using ethanol when the difference in price outweighs the reduction in autonomy in percentage.

See where it is most worth fueling up with ethanol*

+ Mato Grosso

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 3.971

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.467

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 5.886

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.512

+ Sao Paulo

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 3.857

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: R$ 0.454

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 5,414

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.471

See where it’s worth filling up with gas*

+ acre

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 4,990

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.587

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 5.952

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.518

+ Alagoas

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,293

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: R$ 0.623

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 5.955

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.518

+ Amazon

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 4.887

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.575

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 5.632

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.490

+ Bahia

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 4.923

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.579

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 5,782

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.503

+ Ceará

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,332

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.627

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 5,914

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.514

+ Federal District

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 4.835

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.569

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 5,458

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.475

+ Holy Spirit

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 4.941

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.581

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 5,754

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.500

+ Goiás

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 3.977

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.468

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 5,352

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.465

+ Maranhão

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,332

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.627

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 5.722

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.498

+ Mato Grosso do Sul

– Average price of a liter of ethanol: R$ 4,503

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: R$ 0.530

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 5,660

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.492

+ Minas Gerais

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 4,207

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: R$ 0.495

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 5.573

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.485

+ Pará

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,748

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.676

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,120

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.532

+ Paraíba

– Average price of a liter of ethanol: R$ 4,992

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.587

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 5,710

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.497

+ Paraná

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 4,391

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.517

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 5,566

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.484

+ Pernambuco

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,411

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.637

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 5,802

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.505

+ Piauí

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 4.827

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.568

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 5.909

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: BRL 0.514

+ Rio de Janeiro

– Average price of a liter of ethanol: R$ 4,719

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: R$ 0.555

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 5,604

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.487

+ Rio Grande do Norte

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,416

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.637

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 5.719

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.497

+ Rio Grande do Sul

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,291

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.622

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: BRL 5,389

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.469

+ Rondônia

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,549

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.653

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 5,930

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.516

+ Roraima

– Average price of a liter of ethanol: R$ 5.807

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: R$ 0.683

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,488

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.564

+ Santa Catarina

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,164

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.608

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 5,489

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.477

+ Sergipe

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,356

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: R$ 0.630

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 5,701

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.496

+ Tocantins

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,121

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.602

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,071

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.528

*Prices for the period from August 1st to August 31st, 2022; due to lack of data, it was not possible to compare fuel prices in Amapá

