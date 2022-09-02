GDP grows 1.2% in the second quarter and 2.5% in the first half of 2022

The result is already the fourth positive in a row after falling 0.3% in the second quarter of last year

The GDP is released by the IBGE every three months, always corresponding to the quarter immediately preceding the date of publication.



O Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Brazilian grew 1.2% in the second quarter this year compared to the previous quarter. It is the fourth consecutive positive result of the indicator after a 0.3% decrease in the second quarter of last year. The result makes the GDP advance 2.5% in the first half of 2022. The country’s economic activity is 3.0% above the pre-pandemic level and reaches the second highest level in the series, only behind that achieved in the first quarter of 2014. The growth in the second quarter of 2022 was mainly caused by the increase of 1.3% in the service sector. The GDP, which is the sum of final goods and services produced in Brazil, reached R$ 2.404 trillion in current values. The data are from the System of Quarterly National Accounts, released this Thursday, September 1, by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

At industry, the 2.2% increase was the second consecutive positive result for the sector, after the 0.9% drop in the fourth quarter of last year. It was the highest positive rate for the industry since the third quarter of 2020 (14.7%), when the sector was starting to recover from the effects of the pandemic and had a depreciated basis of comparison. The main responsible for the good performance of the industry are the activities of electricity and gas, water, sewage, waste management activities (3.1%), construction (2.7%), extractive industries (2.2%) and industrial of transformation (1.7%). THE agricultural, which had retreated 0.9% in the last quarter, changed 0.5% in the second quarter of this year. Also in the second quarter of 2022, the household consumption grew 2.6%, the highest since the fourth quarter of 2020 (3.1%). Government consumption fell by 0.9%, after registering stability in the previous quarter (-0.1%).