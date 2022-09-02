Gerdau (GGBR4) and Randon (RAPT4) partner; Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3) sells assets and Eletrobras (ELET3) pays proceeds

This Friday’s news (2) highlights the divestment of all Aliansce Sonae’s stakes in Boulevard Londrina Shopping and Boulevard Shopping Vila Velha. In addition, a subsidiary of Gerdau (GGBR4) and Randon (RAPT4) announced a partnership to provide truck and semi-trailer rental services.

Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6) announced that it will pay dividends for the 2021 fiscal year on September 9.

Petrorio (PRIO3) will acquire Dommo Energia (DMMO3) for R$ 1.85 per share.

Suzano (SUZB3) announced the stoppage of production line A at the Aracruz (ES) plant for interventions in the recovery boiler.

Check out more highlights:

Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3)

Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3) informed that it signed a contract the day before for the sale of all its stakes in Boulevard Londrina Shopping and Boulevard Shopping Vila Velha.

The total value of the divestments is R$ 176.7 million, with cap rate of 8.7%, based on the malls’ estimated NOI for 2022. The sale of Londrina may be increased by variable remuneration (earn-out), based on the mall’s performance in 2023. Including the expectation of earn-outO cap rate of the transaction is 8.1%.

In addition to the divestment of the Londrina and Vila Velha malls, the purchaser of the transaction also signed purchase options for minority interests in three of the company’s malls, namely: (i) a 5.5% interest in Shopping da Bahia (“Bahia”); (ii) 17.5% interest in Plaza Sul Shopping (“Plaza Sul”); and (iii) a 27.5% interest in Passeio das Águas Shopping (“Passeio das Águas”). These options must be exercised by December 15, 2022.

The total value of these potential divestments is R$288.5 million, with cap rate of 7.6%, based on the malls’ estimated NOI for 2022.

Gerdau (GGBR4) and Randon (RAPT4)

Gerdau (GGBR4) informed that the establishment of a strategic partnership between Gerdau Next and Randon was approved, with an equal equity interest of 50% of the capital stock each, with the aim of initially acting in the provision of leasing services of trucks and semi-trailers, seeking to deliver adequate solutions to the demand of transporters or cargo shippers.

Gerdau Next and Randon signed binding instruments that formalize the parties’ intention to enter into the partnership.

The investment in the partnership will be R$ 250 million, contributed by the partners, in proportion to their equity interests. In addition to the initial investment, the partnership may seek other sources of funding.

Eletrobras announced that it will pay dividends for the year 2021 on September 9. Shareholders positioned on April 22, 2022 will be entitled to the dividends.

The statement highlights that the values ​​were updated by the Selic rate. The amount per common share will increase from R$0.72 to R$0.77, while PNA shares had their earnings updated from R$1.99 to R$2.15. The value for PNB papers went from R$1.49 to R$1.61.

The Company’s Board of Directors approved the price per share of BRL 1.00, the effective increase in the Company’s capital stock, within the limit of the authorized capital, in the total amount of BRL 1.2 billion through an offering public issue and distribution of 1,200,000,000 new common shares.

Due to the increase in the company’s capital stock within the scope of the restricted offering, the new capital stock of IRB became R$5.453 billion, divided into 2,467,890,331 common shares and 1 (one) special class preferred share held by Union (golden share).

The new shares will be traded on B3 SA – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (B3) as of September 5, 2022.

PetroRio (PRIO3)

PetroRio (PRIO3) entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Prisma Capital regarding the potential business combination with Dommo Energia (DMMO3).

The transaction will be implemented through the merger of all the shares issued by Dommo by a company controlled by PetroRio, so that, for each common share of DMMO3, Dommo’s shareholders must receive 0.05 common shares of PetroRio or R$ 1, 85 to be paid within 90 days of transaction implementation.

Suzano (SUZB3) announced the stoppage, for 45 days, of production line A at the Aracruz (ES) plant for interventions in the recovery boiler.

The capital investment in the above project totals BRL 298 million, having already been invested by July 2022 the amount of BRL 188 million, with the remaining balance provided for in the capex estimate for the year disclosed by the Company on July 27, 2022 .

The project is in line with the Company’s long-term strategy, contributing to its structural competitiveness.

BrasilAgro (AGRO3)

BrasilAgro recorded net income of R$ 31.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 (4Q22), a figure 76% lower than that reported in the same stage of 2021, the company said on Thursday (1).

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled R$56.5 million in 4Q22, a decrease of 61% compared to 2Q21.

The adjusted Ebitda margin reached 13% between April and June, down 22 pp from the margin recorded in 2Q21.

Net revenue totaled BRL 350.7 million in the second quarter of this year, a 14% growth compared to the same period in 2021.

Enauta (ENAT3) started a competitive process in search of new technologies that make possible the development of the Oliva field, in the Santos Basin.

Companies interested in participating in the process have until the end of the month to express their opinion.

Auren Energy (AURE3)

Auren Energia (AURE3) said that it is not aware of any material fact or act not disclosed to the market that justifies the fluctuations in its shares on this 4th (31/8) trading session. The company’s statement comes after consultation with the CVM and B3 regarding atypical trades recorded by its shares.

Pine Bank (PINE4)

Banco Pine’s Board of Directors (PINE4) approved a proposal to reduce its capital stock by 32.6%, to R$851.665 million, allowing the company to absorb R$411.981 million in accumulated losses. The proposal will be forwarded to the shareholders’ meeting scheduled for September 29.

Oncoclinics (ONCO3)

Oncoclínicas do Brasil (ONCO3) informed that it signed, this Thursday (1), a binding memorandum of understanding with Unimed Nacional for joint investment in a new hospital complex and integrated cancer treatment center – Cancer Center in the city of São Paulo. Paul.

Cancer Center São Paulo will comprise a total area of ​​approximately 40,000 m², close to important roads in the city and with privileged visibility and accessibility.

With estimated investments of approximately R$300 million and completion estimated in approximately 36 months, the Company’s new high-complexity center will have a modern diagnostic imaging park, integrated pathological anatomy and genomics, 350 beds for hospitalizations and infusions, 20 rooms for highly complex surgeries (including robotic surgeries), a wing dedicated to cell therapy, linear accelerators for radiotherapy and continued care, in addition to complementary specialties for cancer patients such as cardiology, urology, neurology, among others.

Oncoclínicas will hold a 75% equity interest in Cancer Center São Paulo and Unimed will participate with 25%, acting as one of the investors and commercial partners in this venture.

Mater Dei Hospital (MATD3)

Hospital Mater Dei informed that, this Thursday (1), after fulfilling the conditions precedent, the acquisition, through its subsidiary RMDS Participações, of a stake representing 75.0% of the capital stock of Hospital e Maternidade Santa Clear.

Hermes Pardini Laboratory (PARD3)

Instituto Hermes Pardini (PARD3) announced the merger, by the Company, of its subsidiary, Davita Centros Médicos, whose shares had been acquired by the company in the transaction to purchase certain physical assets of the company DaVita Health Care Brasil Serviços Médicos, corresponding to the right of use of 10 units in the state of São Paulo, including their improvements, equipment installed for operation, and for

the performance of clinical analysis exams, image, among others and their furniture.

Sequoia’s Board of Directors approved the 2nd issue of simple, non-convertible debentures, in up to 2 series, for the company’s private placement, with a total value of R$300 million.

The company’s Board of Directors approved the raising of US$ 41.5 million from Itaú Unibanco, headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Mills Lease

Mills approved interest on equity (JCP) for the second quarter of 2022, in the total amount of R$

13.4 million, to be credited to shareholders on September 30, 2022, corresponding to R$ 0.05655198 gross, per share of the company.

The distribution will have the shareholding position of September 6, 2022 (record date) as the calculation base date.

Moura Dubeux (MDNE3)

Moura Dubeux (MDNE3) announced that, through its subsidiaries MD BA RV Construções Ltda., MD CE José Américo Construções SPE Ltda., MD AL Lanai Beach SPE Ltda. and MD RN Roselandia Construções SPE Ltda., concluded this Thursday (1) a structured operation aimed at raising approximately R$ 250 million for the construction of 4 projects launched under the Incorporation regime in 2Q22, namely, Platz, in Fortaleza/CE, Lanai, in Maceió/AL, Beach Class Rio Vermelho, in Salvador/BA and Florata, in Natal/RN.

Cyrela Brasil Realty now holds 28.28% of Cury’s share capital (CURY3).

