ginger tea with apple – Metro World News Brasil

Losing weight is not a complicated task, when you put willingness and commitment. Above all, health must come first. In this article, extracted from the Nueva Mujer portal, a drink of apple and ginger tea is presented.

There are several potentiating foods capable of speeding up the weight loss process. One way to achieve this is by drinking this ginger apple tea, for example.

Apples are low in calories and high in fiber. This characteristic makes the apple an excellent food to lose weight, as it satiates the appetite without accumulating calories.

The ginger root plant is packed with antioxidants and contains some natural compounds that have fat-cutting properties as well as improving the digestive system.

Apple and ginger tea also has calming effects. It is aromatic and flavorful, and is sure to please your taste buds.

Apple and ginger tea recipe for weight loss

Ingredients:

1 apple;

1 inch of ginger root;

3 cups of water;

1 teaspoon of honey.

Preparation mode:

Step 1: Peel and cut the apples into small pieces.

Step 2: Peel the ginger and grate or mix.

Step 3: Boil 3 cups of water with pieces of apple and ginger. Let it boil for 10-12 minutes to ensure that the properties of the apple and ginger are soaked in the water.

Step 4: Let the mixture cool for a few minutes.

Step 5: Strain the mixture and serve in a cup. Your apple and ginger tea is ready.

Drink the apple and ginger tea while it is still hot. It is best to consume this drink first thing in the morning on an empty stomach for maximum results and effective weight loss.

Alert

The drink in question does not lose weight by itself, however it helps in the slimming process.

The content of this article is for informational purposes only. It is not about encouraging or guiding consumption habits, providing diagnoses, treatments or replacing regular visits to the doctor. If in doubt, consult a healthcare professional immediately.

See more recipes:

Homemade papaya drink with lemon: speed up metabolism and weight loss with this recipe

Peach smoothie with oatmeal for weight loss; speed up your metabolism