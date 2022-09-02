Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady: model leaves home after fight with athlete

O Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady’s wedding is going through a delicate moment. According to sources on the website “Page Six”, the couple, who have always shown harmony on social networks and public appearances, had an intense fight, which resulted in the model leaving the house for a few days.

According to the publication, Gisele went to spend some time in Costa Rica after being angry at the player’s retirement at the beginning of the year. According to the source, the fights have been going on for a long time. Tom Brady even missed training with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 11 days.

“Everyone has different situations they’re dealing with. We all have really unique challenges in our lives. I’m 45, man. There’s a lot of shit going on,” Tom reportedly said.

+ Gisele Bündchen makes a romantic photo with her husband and his reaction delights fans.

What was the reason for the fight between Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady?

Also according to the source, Gisele and Tom had reached a consensus when he decided to retire: that he would have more time for children, John Edward, 15 years old, Benjamin, 14, from Vivian, 9. But a month after retiring, Tom Brady came back and did not comply with the agreement with the woman.

“There were problems in the marriage because of his decision not to retire. Gisele was always the one who stayed with the kids. They agreed that he would retire to focus on the family, so he changed his mind. They have a fiery relationship. Gisele It’s a little hot-headed,” the source said.