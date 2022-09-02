Gisele Bündchen gets angry with Tom after fights and leaves the house; says website

Model Gisele Bündchen, 42, and athlete Tom Brady, 45, are experiencing a marital crisis. According to the American website Page Six, the Brazilian would have left the family home in Florida, in the United States, to spend a season in Costa Rica after some heated arguments with her husband.

The publication reported that people close to the couple confirmed that Gisele and Tom are fighting. The reason for the disagreement between the couple would have been his decision to come out of retirement to play for another year for the Tampa Bay Bucaneers football team.

“They have a fiery relationship. Gisele is a bit hot headed – she has that Brazilian heat!”, reported one of the sources of the publication.

The news of the marriage crisis comes just days after Tom Brady became the center of attention in the American media for some absences from the team’s training. He claimed that the absences were due to personal problems.

“Everyone has different situations they’re going through… We all have unique challenges in new lives. I’m 45 years old and there’s a lot going on,” he said, in contact with the press after a game.

The Page Six report also reported that Tom Brady is in charge of taking care of the children while Gisele is in Costa Rica.

Married in 2009, Gisele and Tom are parents to Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 9. In addition, the star is the father of Jack (15 years old), from his relationship with Bridget Moynahan.