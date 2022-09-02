Gisele Bündchen leaves home after fight with Tom Brady, says website

Discussion would be related to the withdrawal of the American football player from retiring

The model Gisele Bundchen left the house she lives in Florida, United States, with her family after a fight with her husband, the American football player Tom Brady. According to the website Page Six, the reason for the discussion was the athlete’s decision not to retire. According to the American site, the couple had agreed that Tom would stop playing professionally to have more time with his family, but the famous player changed his mind. A source, whose name has not been released, stated that the couple “have a fiery relationship” and that Gisele “is a little hot headed”. THE model Brazilian would have gone to Costa Rica in order to cool off after a “series of heated discussions”. Gisele and Tom have been married since 2009 and have two children together, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. In the publication, the Page Six also rescued excerpts from the book “Lessons: My Path To a Meaningful Life” (“Lessons: Meu Caminho para uma Vida Significativa”, in Portuguese), released by the Brazilian in 2018, in which she says she doesn’t like to act in the heat of the moment. . “Tom and I don’t argue much, but sometimes when I feel anger building in me – building, building – I become aware of what’s going on. Instead of reacting in a way I will later regret, I remember to breathe,” she wrote the model in the literary work.