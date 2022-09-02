Gisele Bündchen leaves Tampa home after series of arguments with Tom Brady, according to newspaper column | TV & Famous

Gisele Bundchen left his home in Tampa, Florida, United States, after a series of arguments with Tom Brady, according to sources told the New York Post’s Page Six column. The model reportedly went to Costa Rica after chatting with her husband over the decision to end her brief retirement from the NFL. The American football player will play another season for the Tampa Bay Bucaneers.
In February, the 44-year-old quarterback had said he would end his career, but two months later he backtracked and announced on his profile on the social network that his place is still on the field and not in the stands.
Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady and their children — Photo: Reproduction/nstagram
Gisele and Tom have been married for 13 years and are parents of Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. The player is also the father of John, 15, the result of his relationship with Bridget Moynahan. The couple is known for their declarations of love and having a solid family.
Gisele and Tom Brady — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Gisele, Tom, John, Benjamin and Vivian — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
